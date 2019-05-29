Sport Boxing

Wednesday 29 May 2019

'I think it will be her toughest fight' - Pete Taylor weighs in on Katie's huge New York unification bout

Katie Taylor (right) and Pete Taylor (left). Picture credit: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE
Bernard O'Neill

Katie Taylor's dad and former coach Pete Taylor believes that Saturday’s unification fight with Belgium’s Delfine Persoon will go to a points decision at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor, the IBF/WBO/WBA holder, meets WBC champion Persoon over 10 rounds with the entire lightweight division on the line.

Taylor’s speed and experience makes her the favourite, but she and coach Ross Enamait have to proceed with caution, according to her dad.

"I think it will be her toughest fight. I think that she (Persoon) has a very awkward style, but Katie’s hands are a lot quicker," said Pete, who believes his daughter will win on points.

"I think Katie has to be patient as she can outbox her.

"I don’t think it is bigger than in 2012. London was huge, all the pressure was on her to win, but this probably is the biggest fight in her professional career."

Just like Pete Taylor doesn’t feel that the New York showdown is bigger than the 2012 Olympic final against Russia’s Sofya Ochigava, former Ireland head coach Billy Walsh – now in charge of Team USA – is of the same opinion, but believes there’ll be the same result.

"At this point in time, Katie has to stay in the moment and focus on what’s in front of her. But for me and the Irish public, 3.5 billion people watched London (2012). There’s no bigger stage," said Walsh.

Online Editors

