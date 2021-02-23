| 13.3°C Dublin

'I saw the aftermath of a kid being blown up' – Carl Frampton on witnessing sectarian violence growing up

David O'Dornan

BOXER Carl Frampton has spoken about witnessing sectarian violence growing up, including the aftermath of a kid "being blown up".

The former two-weight world champion admitted that it would have been "very easy for me to get involved" in trouble as a young man in north Belfast.

Carl (34) said: "I lived on an interface, so Tiger's Bay was separated - a loyalist, unionist neighbourhood separated by one street to the republican, Catholic neighbourhood, which is the New Lodge.

