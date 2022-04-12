‘I know I am the woman to beat’ – Kellie Harrington shifts focus to Worlds after ‘bloody amazing’ wedding day

SPAR ambassador and Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington. SPAR and Kellie are inviting all community groups nationwide to apply for €10,000 in funding and a chance to spend time with Kellie as she tours Ireland on the SPAR Community Road Trip. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has described her wedding day as "bloody amazing".

Commenting for the first time on her marriage last weekend to long-time partner Mandy Loughlin, Kellie said: “We got great weather and we had close friends and family there. It couldn’t have went any better.

“Apart from that, I’m keeping it private.”

However, she did reveal the couple were chuffed they were able to share the moment with their three treasured dogs.

“They were brilliant. Didn’t they look great. They were absolutely great, the three of them," she said.

“It wouldn’t be a special occasion if we didn’t have them with us. They are part of the family.”

Kellie also revealed that singing in public helps her cope with pre-fight nerves.

She wowed the nation when she sang a verse of ‘Grace’ on the Late Late Show St Patrick’s night special last month.

She joked that despite all the accolades she still hadn’t received a phone call or email from showbusiness impresario Louis Walsh.

“I enjoy singing though I am not the best singer in the world. I know this sounds strange but if I can get up and sing in front of a crowd or a roomful of people, which is a really hard thing to do, it helps me when I am going into the ring," she said.

“I know it is a mad way to be looking at it. But I always think that if I can do that (sing) in front of people then I can walk to the ring and not be as nervous.”

The newly-married couple’s honeymoon is on hold as Harrington steps up her preparations for the World Championships which are scheduled for Istanbul next month.

“I’ve kept training. I’m not saying I’m not exhausted or anything like. I’ve been eating all around me. That’s the only thing. But I’ve kept training and I’m enjoying my grub.

“But I have started to tone it down with the food. Then focus, focus, focus on what’s ahead of me.”

She acknowledged she will have a target on her back at the World Championships.

“I know I am the woman to beat. I know that the target is on my back. But I just see myself as a contender. I know that sounds a little crazy but it’s what I do see myself, as a contender.

“While these World Championships are massive it is preparation for next year when the Olympic qualification system starts next year.

“I’m going out there to make weight and hopefully get a few fights under my belt and see how it goes. It’s about preparation and then hopefully after the World Championships I have left enough room to take it up a few levels next year.”

*Kellie Harrington was speaking at the launch of the Spar Community Road Trip initiative. Full details available at www.spar.ie