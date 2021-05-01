'I knew I had to win the championship rounds' - Katie Taylor powers to dramatic win over Natasha Jonas

Katie Taylor, right, in action against Natasha Jonas during their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Katie Taylor improved her record as a professional to 18-0 with an impressive performance in dispatching Natasha Jonas.

The Bray boxer beat Jonas en route to an Olympic gold medal back in 2012, and it was a similar story in Manchester as Taylor defended her four lightweight title belts.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the fight, Taylor admitted that she knew she needed to win the closing rounds to come through a thrilling fight with Jonas.

Taylor retained her unbeaten record with a 96-94, 96-95, 96-95 win after ten scintillating rounds, with the Bray warrior conceding she was pushed to the limit by an old foe from her amateur days.

Some observers at ringside in Manchester suggested the fight was on the line heading into the final two rounds, with a classy flurry of punches landing from Taylor in the final round to seal the deal.

"I'm just delighted with the win. What a fight," said a relieved Taylor.

"Any time myself and Natasha have fought, it was like that, an edge of the seat fight. I dug deep and won the championship rounds and I'm delighted to get the win.

"You have heart, fight and grit in there and it's everything you need for a great fight.

"I knew the rounds were close and I knew I had to win the rounds at the end. I knew I had to win the championship rounds.

"I'd love to see a rematch between her and Teri Harper and maybe down the road a rematch between ourselves. She has everything you would need to win a world title."

Jonas was disappointed to come up short on the judge's score cards, but she started her campaign to get a rematch with Taylor by urging promoter Eddie Hearn to get the deal sealed.

"I knew it was close and I knew I had to put it in. Any time I am asked to step up, I do it. We could have been top of the bill here.

"When she is ready, when Eddie is ready and the team are ready, I want to do it again.

"I believe I belong at this level and I want to stay here. I want to be a world champion.

"It's all learning. It's only my 12th fight and I want to be here at the championship level."