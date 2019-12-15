Sport Boxing

'I just needed to get that one back' - Michael Conlan avenges controversial Olympic defeat with dominant win

Michael Conlan celebrates defeating Vladimir Nikitin in their featherweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Michael Conlan extended his unbeaten record to 13-0 after outpointing Russian Vladimir Nitikin in Madison Square Garden.

The Belfast boxer won 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 on the scoreboards to claim a unanimous decision victory in what was a grudge match following the meeting between the fighters at the 2016 Olympics.

Nitikin claimed a highly controversial win over Conlan in the Olympic quarter-final in Rio de Janeiro, which sparked a massive investigation into amateur boxing.

However, it was a different story in New York, as the 28-year-old Irishman continued his ascent up the rankings with an impressive victory.

The duo were originally meat to fight in Belfast in August, but Nitikin was forced to withdraw with a bicep injury.

"It was a lot of pressure going into this fight," Conlan said following the win. "I feel like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. But it's nice to get it done.

"On that performance, it wasn't as clean as I wanted. Vladimir actually came out with different tactics and tried to box! It took me a while to find a rhythm but when I found it, it was cool and easy.

"Maybe I stayed in a comfort zone too long instead of pushing it. You could see when I wanted to trade I could do it better than him but the game is all about longevity.

"I've always said I've no ill-feeling towards Vladimir. Nothing was personal. I just needed to get that one back. That fight could have been very emotional because of what happened and what it caused for me. I just had to remain calm. We worked on that in training camp and it worked tonight."

