'I just needed to get that one back' - Michael Conlan avenges controversial Olympic defeat with dominant win

The Belfast boxer won 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 on the scoreboards to claim a unanimous decision victory in what was a grudge match following the meeting between the fighters at the 2016 Olympics.

Nitikin claimed a highly controversial win over Conlan in the Olympic quarter-final in Rio de Janeiro, which sparked a massive investigation into amateur boxing.

However, it was a different story in New York, as the 28-year-old Irishman continued his ascent up the rankings with an impressive victory.

The duo were originally meat to fight in Belfast in August, but Nitikin was forced to withdraw with a bicep injury.

"It was a lot of pressure going into this fight," Conlan said following the win. "I feel like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. But it's nice to get it done.

"On that performance, it wasn't as clean as I wanted. Vladimir actually came out with different tactics and tried to box! It took me a while to find a rhythm but when I found it, it was cool and easy.

"Maybe I stayed in a comfort zone too long instead of pushing it. You could see when I wanted to trade I could do it better than him but the game is all about longevity.

"I've always said I've no ill-feeling towards Vladimir. Nothing was personal. I just needed to get that one back. That fight could have been very emotional because of what happened and what it caused for me. I just had to remain calm. We worked on that in training camp and it worked tonight."

