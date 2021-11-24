‘I have plenty of big fights left in me’ – Katie Taylor ‘not thinking about retirement’

Katie Taylor believes her best performances in the ring are still ahead of her.

The undefeated World lightweight champion has also dismissed speculation that she might retire if she wins her proposed super fight against Amanda Serrano next year.

Right now, the Bray fighter is focussing on the mandatory defence of her lightweight belts against Firuza Sharipova from Kazakhstan in Liverpool on December 11.

Speaking from their training base in Vernon, Connecticut Taylor said she was very aware that she couldn’t continue boxing indefinitely.

“It is a very limited career. I definitely don’t feel that I am slowing down as yet. I have a few years left and plenty of big fights left in me as well. But I just take one fight at a time,” she said.

She acknowledged that over the last year many people had started talking about her quitting the fight game. “I’m not thinking about retirement, but I guess everybody else is. I feel very fresh now and I have plenty of years left.”

The 20th anniversary of Taylor’s first official fight as a 15-year-old in the National Stadium on Halloween night was marked recently.

Taylor never envisaged that night that one day she would be rated by Ring Magazine as the best pound-for-pound female fighter on the planet and hold five world belts.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be in the position I am right now as a professional fighter. It is absolute fantastic to see where women’s boxing is right now,” she said.

“It has been a golden time for women’s boxing over the last few years and that for me is everything. I couldn’t imagine as a 15-year-old where I am right now. It has been a dream.”

The ever-modest Taylor said it wasn’t for her to say that she was the GOAT (greatest of all time) in women’s boxing.

“This is for other people to say. I have no problem sitting back and letting other people say who they want to be the greatest,” she said.

She suggested her education as a professional fighter is far from over.

“You are adopting in training; varying it from time to time and working on those improvements that need to be made. There are things that I am working on in sparring which hopefully will be very important in future fights,” she said.

“There is no such thing as a perfect boxer. I have so many things to work on. It’s great knowing that while I’m 19-0, people haven’t seen the best of me yet

“I can’t wait to produce some great performances. I feel these next years, the final years of my career will be my absolute best in the ring. I can’t wait for people to see that,” added Taylor.