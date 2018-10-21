'I have a dead right arse cheek' - Garda Niall Kennedy sees off MMA fighter in Boston

Boston has become Garda Niall Kennedy's spiritual boxing home and he delivered for his new fan base with a unanimous points win over former MMA fighter Brendan Barrett in the TD Arena.

Two of the judges gave him the perfect 60-53 score for a six round heavyweight clash while the third judge marked a scrappy contest 58-55 in favour of the 34-year-old Irish fighter.

Kennedy sported the colours of his beloved Gorey based Naomh Eanna GAA club – whose senior hurling team feature in their first ever Wexford hurling final on Sunday – on his socks.

He coped admirably with the unorthodox approach of the previously unbeaten Barrett who flung the Irishman to the canvas in the second round

"I thought there was a choke coming next when he threw me down. He was unorthodox to say the least. I have a dead right arse cheek and I don't think I'm supposed to have one of those in boxing."

Using his four inch height advantage, Kennedy started well before faltering somewhat in the next two rounds. He got back on top in the fourth and began the fifth with an excellent right.

He continued to consistently score with his jab before finally nailing Barrett with a right which sent him into the ropes and when he bounced back he fell against Kennedy and hit the canvas.

"I would have loved to have stopped him. He was gone in the fifth but he had the smarts to stay in close so I couldn't finish him off. There are things I learned from the fight. I have to be busier with my jab."

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Kennedy who drew his last fight in June. This victory takes his overall record to 12-0-1.

It was an emotional night for Kennedy; his wife was in the arena to see the contest. It was the first time that both parents had been away from their baby son MJ. He dedicated the win to a close friend from Gorey who is seriously ill.

But his day-job as a full time member of the Gardai still takes precedence and he will be back on duty in Wicklow on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile Sean McComb kicked off the night with a stoppage win over Peru born Massachusetts' based journeyman Carlos Galindo.

In his fourth fight since turning professional in August, the former European Games bronze medallist had too much power and know how.

McComb repeatedly pinned Galindo in the corner and the southpaw hurt him with a serious of body shots in a super lightweight bout which was scheduled for four rounds.

Galindo finally hit the canvas in the third round and though he was allowed to continue after a standing count, he was in trouble again soon afterwards and slumped to the ground after another body battering. With less than a minute left in the round the referee rightly called halt.

McComb is due in action again next weekend in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Online Editors