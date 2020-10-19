'I don't think anybody in the world could last the distance with her' - Irish boxing's newest world champ plots next move

Katelynn Phelan and her backroom team with the belts she won in Germany on Saturday night

Katelynn Phelan didn’t have to think that long about her next step after conquering the world last Saturday night.

Why not conquer it all over again?

The Kildare 20-year-old welterweight sensation stunned Jessica Schadko in her German backyard to claim the vacant WBF World and the WBC World Youth titles and is now being tipped for a glorious future in the fight game.

Manager Leonard Gunning is already plotting 'The Smiling Assassin's' next move.

“The belts are fantastic, they'll be a massive ego-boost for herself but she's only going to get better from there, that's only the start of what she has,” he said.

“She can develop a lot more, she could come down a weight, she might even come down two weights.

“Her punching power and her strength, if she comes down weights, I don't think there's anybody in the world that could last the distance with her.

“She's got devastating heavy hands, brick fists that could end contests at elite level. We'll be looking to take a little break and then move down in weight and maybe challenge for similar level titles and then push on for a world title with a big promoter."

The 20-year-old Boxing Ireland Promotions fighter upset the odds in the Munich suburb of Donauwoerth, forcing fancied German starlet Schadko to quit on her stool following five rounds of punishment.

Offers have already flooded in from Stateside after the definition of a 'smash and grab' from Phelan, a World Youth and European Junior bronze medallist, who was completely under-estimated by her rivals.

