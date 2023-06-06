‘I could kill a guy and get away with it’ – New Yorker Teofimo Lopez treading disturbing path through boxing

Teofimo Lopez looks on after his split decision win against Sandor Martin during their junior welterweight bout at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2022 in New York City

All that was visible of Teofimo Lopez was his left sleeve, the white of his jumper beaming in the dark. The orange flash of a street lamp splashed through the car, where the boxer reclined in the backseat. He leant forward, easing his body out of the shadows. His face, however, remained obscured by the rear-view mirror. “One thing I love about my sport: I could kill a guy and get away with it.”