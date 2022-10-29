KATIE Taylor has hinted she will fight in Croke Park next year after again been crowned the queen of World lightweight boxing.

As anticipated, the Bray fighter defended her WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine lightweight belts at the Wembley Arena. It was her seventh successive undisputed title defence.

She inflicted a first defeat on Buenos Aires native Karen Carabajal, a 12/1 outsider who was cut under her right eye at the end.

The three ringside judges scored the contest 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92 in favour of the 36-year-old Irish lightweight, who extends her unbeaten professional record to 22-0 and her overall record in boxing to 176-12-1.

“She was a tough fighter. I boxed very smart she was a very awkward opponent. I’m delighted with the win. It has been a brilliant six years,” said Taylor afterwards, and called out Amanda Serrano to meet her in Croke Park next year.

“We want to fight in Croke Park in front of 80k people. That would be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.

"I can’t wait for Croke Park next year."

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn promised that her next fight would be in Ireland. “Her next fight has to be in Ireland. It is time to give Ireland a sporting event it will never forget. They have waited so long and no one deserves it more than Katie Taylor,” he said.

"We already had everything in motion with Croke Park, with the authorities and Brian Peters. September 15 this year we were hoping to go there for the rematch (against Amanda Serrano).

"Amanda Serrano is saying the right things now. We hope it’s her. But it doesn’t matter who it is It has to be next, it has to be Ireland.”

Though the excitement never touched the fever levels at Taylor’s last fight in Madison Square Garden six months ago, it was still business as usual from Taylor who dictated the exchanges in a one-sided contest.

Carabajal appeared in awe of Taylor in the build-up and though she was lacking nothing in bravery, effort or commitment the 32-year-old was outclassed by Taylor even though she wasn’t at her brilliant best.

But this was all entirely predictable. It was her first professional fight outside her native Argentina - her entire career has been in the feather and super feather divisions.

She is only the third rated lightweight in Argentina, had only boxed once in the last 12 months and had never faced anyone with more than 10 wins in her previous 19 fights. But as one anticipated from a fighter of South American origin, she was brave, resilient and awkward to deal with as Taylor acknowledged.

The only disappointing aspect of the win was that Taylor failed to secure a win inside the distance or didn’t achieve a knockout.

Since turning professional in 2016, Taylor had managed to either stop or at put down her opponent in at least one fight each year, but that sequence has now ended. Granted she had only two fights this year – fewer than in any other year of her career bar 2016 when she didn’t make her professional debut until November.

Nearly six years after she made her professional debut at this venue, Taylor made her ring entrance to another tumultuous reception. Wearing the colours of the famous Boco Junior soccer club, Carabajal looked on respectfully as ring announcer David Diamante welcomed her.

But she showed no respect once the bell sounded, pounding straight away using her long arms to telling effect and catching the champion a couple of times. But Taylor did her best work on the inside.

In round 3, Taylor maintained her measured approach at the start before increasing the pressure with a couple of power shots but the underdog continued to be aggressive. In the first minute of the four Taylor, penned Carabajal in the corner and punished her repeatedly but not only did she survive the onslaught, she delivered a couple of telling blows herself.

The pace dropped marginally in the first minute of the fifth, though Carabajal was slightly more measured with Taylor looking comfortable rather than dominant.

Into the second half of the contest, Taylor was faster to the punch with her looping left punishing Carabajal. In the seventh Taylor, as is her wont at all her fights, stood and traded with Carabajal. Her defensive work was good but one suspects she was waiting for an opening but it never materialised.

Carabajal caught Taylor with a decent left at the start of the eighth round as Taylor bided her time and only launched shots when there were definite openings. She rattled the Argentinean with a couple of power shots in the last 20 seconds on the round.

The challenger looked increasingly ragged in the ninth as Taylor’s better conditioning told and there was no real zing to her punches any longer. In the final round Carabajal was still game but Taylor, watched by Republic of Ireland soccer captain Katie McCabe, comfortably rounded off the contest.