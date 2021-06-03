Katie Taylor on her way to victory over Natasha Jonas

KATIE Taylor will reap a financial jackpot from a breakthrough promotional deal announced this afternoon.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Sport organisation – which promotes all of Taylor’s fights – has signed a five-year multi-million-euro deal with the global sports streaming company DAZN.

Taylor will become the poster girl for female boxing on the DAZN network which will now have exclusive rights to stream her fights worldwide.

According to Joseph Markowski, Executive Vice President of DAZN, the Bray fighter will “definitely” be the queen of the DAZN schedule.

“We are working with big names in sport around the world and there is no bigger name in women’s boxing than Katie Taylor. I cannot wait to see what Katie Taylor can do for us.”

Since turning professional after the Rio Olympics Taylor has transformed women’s professional boxing. She is already the highest paid pro female fighter in history earning the first ever million-dollar purse for her rematch against Delfine Persoon last year.

This deal has the potential to earn her millions more so long as she continues to dominate the lightweight division.

“Katie would absolutely strangle me if I talked about the financials,” suggested Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn.

“But she is absolutely a top-top tier priority for our company in terms of making sure that she receives what she deserves because she is an absolute superstar and DAZN feels that way as well.”

The new deal brings the curtain down on Matchroom’s 25-year relationship with Sky Sports which televised all of Katie’s 18 professional fights.

The DAZN platform operates differently to Sky whose business model is based around pay per view fights.

DAZN run a subscription service – there is an introductory offer of €1.99 per month for Irish subscribers. All the DAZN content is then available to view.

Taylor already has a business relationship with DAZN as most of her fights in the United States were shown on their network outside the UK and Ireland.

“DAZN have been absolutely key to her development and in terms of the finances as well because they have been airing her fights in the USA for a long time,” said Hearn.

Katie Taylor with her team, from left, trainer Ross Enamait, promoter Eddie Hearn, and manager Brian Peters, after defeating Natasha Jonas in their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena

The Matchroom boss also confirmed that the possibility of Taylor headlining a show in Dublin is back on the agenda. During a Late Late Show appearance on Friday night Katie again reiterated her desire to fight in Ireland.

Even though Hearn virtually ruled out the prospects of next year’s scheduled showdown between Taylor and Amanda Serrano being staged in Croke Park, he did promise that she would fight in Dublin before the curtain came down on her career.

“Well, she is the absolute boss and I am petrified of her. So basically, I do whatever she says, and I know she wants to do it,” said Hearn.

“So, I really believe that the fight in Ireland is inevitable. She keeps telling me that she has got another five, six or seven years left so we will have to see.

“I’m so proud of her. When I see her on the Late Late Show I can’t stop smiling because people get to see the real Katie Taylor. She is such a genuine individual and I am really enjoying her success.

Asked what obstacles were stopping the mega fight against Amanda Serrano fight being staged in Croke Park next summer Hearn said; “I think potentially to get Amanda Serrano to Croke Park is one of them.

“There hasn’t been a lot of big-time boxing in Ireland for some time now and I would have liked nothing more than to bring a big Katie Taylor fight to that territory. I do think something around St Patrick’s Day in the Madison Square Garden in the big room would be quite a legacy-defining fight as well.

“But we are open to all options. I do see that (Serrano) fight having a rematch and probably a trilogy because I think it is just a tremendous fight. Katie has always spoken so passionately about an event in Ireland. We can see if that is going to be part of the future with DAZN.”

Hearn revealed that he had a conference call with Taylor’s manager Brian Peters on Wednesday morning to discuss her boxing itinerary for the next 18 months. He confirmed that her next fight will be in September.

“She is in a great place. Brian is a very dear friend of ours and Katie is one of my proudest projects in the sport. It is something that is a lot closer to me than business.

“Over the years with all our contracts with Brian we have ended ripping them up half-way through and giving her more money because she deserves it. Women’s boxing is changing all the time because of the things she is doing. We just have massive plans for her and although we have achieved so much with her there is so much more to achieve.

Pointing out that DAZN has had a long commitment to women’s sport through its long time sponsorship of women’s professional tennis Joseph Markowski said that Katie Taylor would be at the top of their list of ambassadors.

“There is huge, huge potential for her personally and for us around her fights. We make decisions based on economic interests and the growth of our business.

“Katie Taylor drives our business forward in a very positive way. We want to continue working with her because it is good business for her and good business for us and for Eddie (Hearn).”

