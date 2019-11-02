'I boxed beautifully' - Magic in Manchester as awesome Katie Taylor becomes two-weight world champion

KATIE Taylor collected another world belt as she was crowned the WBO super lightweight champion in the Manchester Arena.

KATIE Taylor collected another world belt as she was crowned the WBO super lightweight champion in the Manchester Arena.

Her unanimous points' victory over title holder Christina Linardatou sees her become a two-weight world champion and set her up for a probable series of big pay-days in 2020. Her victory also matches the achievements of Irish fight legends Steve Collins and Carl Frampton.

In only her 15th professional fight, the 33-year old Bray pugilist maintained her perfect pro record and stays on target to become a two-weight undisputed champion in 2020.

“I was delighted to be making history. We always knew that this would be tough fight. I boxed beautifully on the outside,” said Taylor who received a tumultuous reception from the 10,000 fans in the arena.

Taylor won convincingly on the judges' cards with two of them giving her the contest by 97-93 while the third official scored it 96-94.

It wasn't Taylor's most convincing performance, though tactically she got her spot on and refused to engage in a slug-fest the defending champion who brought more aggression but far less accuracy to the contest.

As expected Linardatou, was moving forward from the first bell. Taylor finally gets her jab going and looked to have faster hands, landing a good left just as the bell sounded.

Wisely, Taylor was opting to box off the back foot and not get involved in a slug-fest, but the defending champion was relentless in going forward and could have shaded the second.

Finally in the third Taylor got the better of their first clinch but there was a swelling on her right eye and Linardatou finished the round well catching the Bray fighter with a combination

Although Taylor was landing the cleaner shots, Linardatou's aggression was non-stop. However, the champion began to get careless and Taylor caught her with a couple of decent combinations in what was probably her best round up to then.

There was continuing concern in her corner about the swelling over her right eye, but Linardatou's punches were becoming noticeably less accurate. Taylor, however, was not prepared to risk engaging in an all-out war.

Into the championship rounds the fight was still up for grabs as both fighters traded shots in the centre of the ring. Linardatou lost her gum shield and when the contest resumed we saw the best action of the fight as Taylor initially landed a big shot but stayed too close, allowing the Greek to score with two left hooks.

There was little to separate the fighters in the final round and both needed need a big finish. Linardatou spat out her gum shield for the second time in the contest in the tenth and she was still looking to land the big right, but Taylor remained far the busier and more accurate puncher.

Taylor's victory gives her the opportunity for a series of super fights in 2020.

Online Editors