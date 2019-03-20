Katie Taylor wants to be remembered as a history-maker in women's boxing.

'I am doing what I was born to do' - Katie Taylor aiming for mega fight with 'great champion' Delfine Persoon

The three-belt World champion told Sky Sports News that she wants to be involved in more mega fights. “And I want to make history in this sport.”

She reiterated her weekend comments that her planned showdown against Belgian Delfine Persoon for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world would be her toughest fight yet.

The fight has been provisionally scheduled for the undercard of Anthony Joshua's US debut in Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1.

"That's the fight that I want next," Taylor told Sky Sports News. "It's always been my goal to become the undisputed champion, I've got three belts now and one to go.

"She's going to be my toughest opponent to date. She's been a reigning champion for years now, she's been in the pound-for-pound rankings for years as well, so she's a fantastic champion.

"That fight has been talked about for over a year now so that's going to be an absolute super fight.

"She's a great champion, she's very, very fit. It could be a really physical fight. It's definitely going to be the toughest fight of my career and I am taking it that seriously.

"I have to be 100 per cent going into it - she is a great champion. She's had over 40 fights and only one loss. She's a great fighter all round so that's going to be a fantastic fight and I can't wait for it.

"I just feel that I am doing what I was born to do. I love to fight, I love to box and I'm living my dream,” she declared.

Taylor admitted that while she loved to have a mega fight on home soil in Dublin the issue was outside her control.

“I leave those things in Eddie Hearn's (her promoter) hands really. But for the time being, my focus seems to be in America, at the moment, and in the UK.

“The support I get from both sides of the world has been absolutely phenomenal,” she declared.

The reality is that Taylor will never fight in Dublin for a variety of reasons.

These include security issues surrounding high profile professional shows in this country, exorbitant public liability insurance costs due to these security worries and most pertinently of all the fact that the bulk of the money she earns from boxing now comes from US based streaming company DAZN who want her to continue to fight in America.

Online Editors