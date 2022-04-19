| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How sorry and remorseless must the boxing business be for it to be able to make a hero out of Daniel Kinahan?

The US Drug Enforcement Agency has offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Daniel Kinahan Expand

Close

The US Drug Enforcement Agency has offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Daniel Kinahan

The US Drug Enforcement Agency has offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Daniel Kinahan

The US Drug Enforcement Agency has offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Daniel Kinahan

Tom Kershaw

There is no other sport built on such great contradictions as boxing, where unimaginable bravery leads to indefensible brutality; where the spirit displayed in the centre of the ring has always been corrupted by those who profit from the shadows beyond it.

It is a conflict without an end or answer that has appealed to audiences for as long as morals have rejected it, leaving it in a compelling grey area where it is impossible to reconcile the right from the wrong.

Related topics

More On Daniel Kinahan

Most Watched

Privacy