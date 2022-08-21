How Edenderry became the unlikely home of women’s boxing

Edenderry in Co Offaly is the improbable location for a world renowned women’s boxing academy.

But for almost a decade now many of the sport’s top amateur fighters — from Indian superstar Mary Kom to the current light heavyweight world champion Gabriele Stonkute from Lithuania — have sparred in St Brigid’s Boxing Club in the town.

Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, the O’Rourke sisters and hundreds of other Irish fighters have trained there as well. Indeed, it is the strength in depth of Irish female boxing which keeps the foreign fighters trekking back to the midlands town.

Yet outside the tightly knit boxing community, few in Edenderry realise that the girl ahead of them in the supermarket queue could be a world champion.

As in the movie Field of Dreams, it was a case of build it and they will come. In Edenderry’s case Liam Morley Brereton was a real life Ray Kinsella.

Though 50 years have passed since Muhammad Ali fought in Croke Park for Brereton and his first cousin Jim Murrin, the memory of that scorching July in 1972 will never fade.

Liam’s father Seán ‘Dutch’ Brereton knew the Kerry-born London-based promoter Michael ‘Butty’ Sugrue who brought the world’s most famous fighter to Ireland. He asked Brereton, a carpenter, to erect a boxing ring in the Croke Park handball alley where Ali could train before the fight against Al ‘Blue’ Lewis.

“It was a wooden ring which my father had made,” recalls Brereton, who was seven at the time. “The club in Edenderry used it for tournaments and it was stored there.”

Murrin was 16. “I was out footing turf on the bog when Liam’s father arrived and asked me was I interested in coming to Dublin. I dropped the turf and together with a few other local lads we spent a week in Dublin. We travelled up and down every day on the back on a pick-up truck.”

Erecting the ring was a complicated job which involved lifting the components across the glass walls of the alley. But under the expert guidance of ‘Dutch’ Brereton the ring was built.

As it turned out the work of the Edenderry crew wasn’t over. When the ring for the fight arrived from Belfast it was two feet smaller than the training ring.

“Ali wouldn’t fight in the smaller ring so the training ring in the ball alley had to be dismantled and erected in the middle of Croke Park for the fight,” says Brereton. “I didn’t get to the fight itself, but I remember being in Croke Park that week. Ali lifted me off my feet. I wouldn’t let my mother wash me for a week afterwards.”

Murrin did make it on fight night. “We ended up doing all kinds of jobs. We were even collecting the money on the gate. Michael O’Hehir was the master of ceremonies and I remember there was a charity auction and Pat Quinn, then owner of Quinnsworth supermarkets, paid £1,000 for a painting of Arkle.

“It was a really hot summer and a very memorable one because the Sunday after the Ali fight Offaly beat Kildare in the Leinster final and then went on to beat Kerry for the first time in the All-Ireland final replay.”

‘Dutch’ Brereton made a huge impact on the Ali entourage. After Ali’s fight in Croke Park he presented ‘Dutch’ with a pair of boxing gloves he had used during sparring in Dublin. The gloves now hang in the club. “My father was a bit of a character and Ali’s manager, Angelo Dundee, wanted him to come to America and work with them,” said Brereton.

Yul Brynner’s son Rock was Ali’s bodyguard. “He talked my father out of going, telling him that the Ali circus would be all over in a year.”

But Ali never forgot his encounter with the Edenderry crew. More than two decades later Liam, a roofer by trade, was working on the first free-standing Muslim mosque to be built in Chicago.

“There was a bit of commotion one day because all the top bosses and the financier of the project were coming to visit. This big white Cadillac drove into the site and out stepped Muhammad Ali. He was the financier. After a day or two I got talking to him. I swear to God he remembered my auld lad and what happened in Croke Park.”

St Brigid’s Boxing Club was founded in 1933 by a guard, a solicitor, a teacher and a bank manager according to Brereton. In the early years when Brereton’s and Murrin’s fathers were young boxers in the club they trained under the stage in the town hall cum courthouse.

In subsequent decades the club used the badminton hall, GAA club, a disused warehouse which had to be accessed via the steep banks of the Grand Canal and a shed at the back of a shop — they were evicted after a row with the owner — before settling in an unused shed at the rear of a pub which ‘Dutch’ Brereton had purchased. When the pub was sold the new owner allowed the club to stay and eventually they purchased the property for €3,500.

“We were one of the first clubs in Ireland to run a lotto,” says Murrin. “Once we showed we were capable of raising money ourselves, we were able to get money from the National Lottery and we built a clubhouse.”

Later the block where the clubhouse was situated off JKL Street was redeveloped and the club moved to a different location on the site.

Brereton’s brothers Seán and Martin were both outstanding fighters. The latter represented Ireland at the Moscow Olympics in 1980 but Liam maintains Seán should have been Ireland’s representative in the flyweight division at the Montreal Games four years earlier.

“Even then there was trouble in the IABA. They claimed he was too young, but a month before the Games he beat a boxer called Ian ‘Shotgun’ Clyde who went on to fight for Canada at the Games.”

Clyde stopped future England world pro champion Charlie Magri at the Games before losing in the quarter-final to the eventual silver medallist from Cuba. “Meanwhile, our lad was left sitting at home.”

Though he boxed, Brereton’s first love was athletics. Having returned to Edenderry after working abroad he didn’t go back to the boxing club.

“After Katie Taylor won the Olympic gold medal in London, my daughter Maeve, who had a huge interest in all sport, said she wanted to learn how to box. I said to her ‘girls can’t box’ but she kept at me and eventually on my suggestion a crew of them went up to the club.”

St Brigid’s had never catered for girls. There wasn’t even a female toilet in the building and the coach at the time was reluctant to accept them.

“I spoke to Jim [Murrin] and he suggested I get involved. I persuaded one of the girls’ mothers to come along as well. I remember we got a grant of €1,500 to buy curtains so the girls could change behind them.”

Before long Brereton was hooked. With a background in business and armed with a ‘can-do’ attitude, a refusal to take no for an answer and a disdain for bureaucracy, it wasn’t long before he began to make waves in the corridors of power in the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA).

“One day Dominic O’Rourke asked me about raising money for a training camp ahead of the EU Women’s Boxing Championships in 2013.”

Brereton offered to organise the camp in Edenderry with the girls and coaches staying in local guesthouses. Better still, he persuaded a business friend to donate €7,000 in sponsorship to fund the camp.

“I brought him up to the National Stadium to hand over the cheque and get a bit of publicity. He was blown away by the National Stadium and wanted the IABA to sell him the naming rights. He said he would put real money into the organisation if they reached a deal. But I could never get a figure out of them, so it never happened.”

Expand Close Katie Taylor, London 2012. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katie Taylor, London 2012. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Led by Katie Taylor, the Irish squad won five gold, three silver and seven bronze medals at the EU Championships in Hungary.

“I went along as a supporter. I thought the girls were f***ing brilliant.”

On the flight home Brereton told the girls Ireland would be sending a team to the World Youth and Junior Women’s Championships six weeks later in Bulgaria. The only problem was there was no money in the IABA budget for the trip. Informed by a top official that the girls would be going nowhere, Brereton replied: “If I said they’re going, they’re going.”

With the aid of a loan from the club, a €1,000 donation from an old age pensioner and a dig-out from his business associate who had sponsored the training camp, he raised the €16,000 needed. But the trip still had to be approved by the IABA’s board.

“We were waiting downstairs in the Stadium, waiting to get on the bus to take us to the airport while upstairs the board of directors were still telling everybody we weren’t going.”

“I was on the board at the time and I remember saying ‘you better make up your minds because they are getting on the bus’,” recalls Jim Murrin. Ultimately the board gave the trip the green light.

In order to save money, the squad flew to Bucharest and then embarked on a 13-hour coach journey to the venue in Albena, Bulgaria. But they won a gold, a silver and a bronze medal at the championship while Ciara McGinty was named Boxer of the Tournament.

Meanwhile in Edenderry, Brereton was the driving force behind the transformation of the club’s home which now boasts on-site accommodation for up to 30 boxers, with toilets, showers, kitchen facilities and an office. The latest project cost €16,000, and saw the installation of overhead ring cameras which capture the sparring sessions from four different angles, capable of being fed live anywhere in the world.

Next month the emerging superstar of Indian women’s boxing, Lovlina Borgohain, who became only the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal when she secured bronze in the welterweight division in Tokyo last year, is due in Edenderry for a training camp.

“Her coaches back in India can now watch her sparring session live via YouTube,” said Brereton.

The club has secured over €250,000 in government grants to finance the internal physical transformation of the club. Brereton acknowledges he has cajoled, badgered and at times bullied politicians, including government ministers, to make his case.

“I’m a big GAA man myself, but I couldn’t understand why they were always getting grants whereas boxing clubs were losing out.”

He admits he once lost his cool with a woman on the phone who repeatedly fobbed him off in his attempt to make contact with a government minister. “One day I told her to f**k off. What I didn’t realise was she was the minister’s wife. Anyway, he rang me straight back and we struck up a great relationship and he told me how the system works.”

Between 2013 and 2019, Brereton travelled all over the world with Irish underage female boxing teams. He became a three-star boxing coach and has networked with boxing officials globally.

“Dominic O’Rourke introduced me to all sorts of influential people. I remember one day sitting on a beach with the presidents of the Kazakhstan, Bulgarian and Russian boxing federations and five or six other officials. One of them pointed out a lad who was watching us from a nearby high rise building. He just shrugged and said: ‘The KGB are keeping an eye on us’.”

The lack of sparring opportunities for female fighters was a recurring theme on these trips. Brereton mentioned the club in Edenderry — only an hour’s drive from Dublin Airport. The trump card was the availability of quality Irish fighters to spar against.

“They are the best in the world. People don’t realise the talent we have in Ireland. Unfortunately, it is not nurtured properly because the right structures are not in place.”

According to Canadian boxer Jordyn Konrad, who trained in Edenderry last week, it is the place to come for quality sparring.

“I can’t get so many quality rounds of sparring anywhere else. Everybody in Canadian boxing knows about Edenderry’s Centre of Excellence. It is where all the elite females want to come and train.”

Sweden was the first country to send a full squad, Poland came next, Canada made two trips in the space of a few months. Now virtually every country in Europe send female squads and the boxers keep returning.

Prior to Covid, India sent three squads annually. European Coach of the Year, Mick Driscoll from England, described it as the best ‘prep’ camp in the world. “If you can please the English, then you can please anyone,” suggests Murrin.

Brereton parted company with the IABA four years ago after he was overlooked for both the position of coach of the boxing team — which included Edenderry’s Lauren Kelly — at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and more specifically for the European Youth Championships, even though he had spent three months training the squad.

He has worked with boxers from Sierra Leone and took on the role of development manager with the Cayman Islands boxing federation during Covid.

“I cannot sit down. One day during the lockdown I walked for six hours and 27 minutes. So the job in the Cayman Islands was the handiest way to deal with Covid. But there was no way I was going to walk away from what has been created here. We call it the home of female boxing and nobody has contradicted us yet.”