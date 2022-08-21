| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Edenderry became the unlikely home of women’s boxing

Ring of dreams a star attraction

&lsquo;Liam Brereton was the driving force behind the transformation of the club&rsquo;s home which now boasts on-site accommodation for up to 30 boxers.&rsquo; Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

&lsquo;Liam Brereton was the driving force behind the transformation of the club&rsquo;s home which now boasts on-site accommodation for up to 30 boxers.&rsquo; Photo: Frank McGrath

‘Liam Brereton was the driving force behind the transformation of the club’s home which now boasts on-site accommodation for up to 30 boxers.’ Photo: Frank McGrath

‘Liam Brereton was the driving force behind the transformation of the club’s home which now boasts on-site accommodation for up to 30 boxers.’ Photo: Frank McGrath

Sean McGoldrick

Edenderry in Co Offaly is the improbable location for a world renowned women’s boxing academy.

But for almost a decade now many of the sport’s top amateur fighters — from Indian superstar Mary Kom to the current light heavyweight world champion Gabriele Stonkute from Lithuania — have sparred in St Brigid’s Boxing Club in the town.

Most Watched

Privacy