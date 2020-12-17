Hopes of a Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano super fight fade

THE prospect of a New Year showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has faded.

Serrano, a seven-weight world champion, had her first fight in 11 months in Santo Domingo last night. She stopped Dahianna Santana after 90 seconds.

But rather than set her sights on Taylor’s five world lightweight belts, the Brooklyn-based fighter wants to unify the lightweight division according to her trainer, manager, and brother-in-law Jordan Maldonado. Serrano is the current WBO featherweight belt holder.

Taylor and Serrano were due to clash last March in Manchester, but the fight was postponed twice due to Covid-19. It was eventually rescheduled for Eddie Hearn’s estate in Essex in August, but Serrano refused to travel from the US.

But in an interview with Boxing Scene the outspoken Maldonado suggested Serrano would have to be offered a bigger share of the purse if a fight with Taylor was ever to materialise.

“It’s being built as the biggest fight in female history, but the numbers are not reflecting that.

“If the fight is that big in magnitude, I believe it takes two to tango. Both girls are the ones making it that way, so why is there an 80-20 purse split. Anything less than that is insulting to me. I’m not taking 70-30 or 80-20. That’s crazy.

“Aside from me being her manager and her trainer, Amanda is my sister-in-law, my wife’s little sister, my children’s aunt. So, I’m not selling my sister-in-law’s value to some promoter who thinks his girl is worth ten times more than mine.”

So instead of focusing on a clash against Taylor, who was named the Boxing Writers’ Association of America female Fighter of the Year earlier this week, Maldonado has come up with a new plan to boost Serrano’s earnings.

He wants her to take on the two other champions in the 126lb featherweight division, Sarah Mahfond and Jelena Mrdjenovich, and to unify the division. “Once we do that and come out victorious, we will come back to the table when our worth is higher,” suggested Maldonado.

The irony is that if Serrano accepted the Taylor fight now, she would stand to gross in the region of €300,000 which is more than her combined earnings from her previous 41 fights.

But this latest statement from her manager only confirms the belief in the Taylor camp that Serrano will never step into the ring against the Bray pugilist.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s world youth pro champion Katelynn Phelan returns to the ring next month in Spain, according to her promoters Boxing Ireland.

The 20-year-old Kildare fighter fashioned a sensational victory over previously undefeated prospect Jessica Schadko in Germany in October. She will meet a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent at the Pabellón Príncipe de Asturias, Murcia on January 23.

On Friday night in Redditch in the UK, Monaghan super lightweight Stephen McKenna has his second fight in a week as he bids for his seventh knock-out win on the spin on a Mick Hennessy promotion which will be screened on Channel 5.

Online Editors