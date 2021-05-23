‘Hitman’ Stephen McKenna blows Haus down with first round knockout to bring record to 8-0

Stephen McKenna moves in to finish off Damian Haus with a first round knockout. Picture: Hennessy Sports

Monaghan pro boxer Stephen McKenna is living up to the non de plume ‘The Hitman.’

Last night in the Coventry Skydome the unbeaten 24-year-old Smithborough native dispatched another hapless opponent in the first round of a super welterweight contest.

It was his eighth KO win on the spin and his fifth victory inside the distance.

McKenna is building his reputation on his knock-out record. But at some point, he will have trade leather with quality opponents who are better equipped to deal with his power punches.

His latest victim Poland’s Damian Haus certainly didn’t fit that category. He had posted one win in the last seven years and had fought just eight times as a pro prior to his brief visit to the ring last night.

A left hook dropped Haus, who managed to rise before the referee had finished his count. But another violent onslaught from the Irish fighter saw the referee wisely waved off the contest with eight seconds left in the first round.

Even though McKenna has had eight professional fights he has only banked 15 rounds. However, he is establishing himself as a world-class sparring partner.

In the early hours of this morning in Las Vegas Josh Taylor became the first fighter from the UK and only fifth man in the four-belt era to become an undisputed world champion of his division.

The Scottish fighter made it 18 wins on the spin when he defeated the previous unbeaten Jose Ramirez to unify the belts in the super lightweight division. McKenna played a key role in the both fighters’ preparations for the showdown.

McKenna shared two training camps with Ramirez where he sparred nearly 100 rounds with the American. More recently he linked with Taylor and sparred against him in the Scot’s final training camp.

The Monaghan fighter who wants a crack against undefeated British prospect Conor Benn said: “I don’t care who’s there in front of me, I’m going to take them out with either hand. I’m pleased with the result but there is plenty more to come.”

Meanwhile Haus acknowledged the power of McKenna’s shots. The red welts on his body were testimony to the punishment he shipped. “That is the hardest I have ever been hit in my life. I have never felt power like that before.”

On the same bill in Coventry Donegal native Brett McGinty won his second professional fight with a shut-down points victory over Dwain Grant in a four round middleweight contest. McGinty is trained in Manchester by former World champion Ricky Hatton.