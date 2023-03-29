| 14°C Dublin

Close

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua: ‘I can’t be your shoulder to cry on, but I can wire you some cash’

Money is a language of love in some ways for the Briton who can be viewed as a complex character as he faces unbeaten American Jermaine Franklin on Saturday

Anthony Joshua fights in London this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA) Expand

Close

Anthony Joshua fights in London this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Anthony Joshua fights in London this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Anthony Joshua fights in London this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Alex Pattle

“I don’t know where that... This is quite interesting, actually,” Anthony Joshua chuckles.

It’s just been put to the heavyweight that he is a “hero” and a generation of British fighters is “in awe” of him.

Most Watched

Privacy