'He went a little crazy and tried to bite my nipple off' - how the Clones colossus ended Mike Tyson's career

A COUPLE of nights before Kevin McBride fought Mike Tyson, Paschal Collins took him to see ‘Cinderella Man’.

The award-winning movie told the story of Jim Braddock, an Irish-American heavyweight boxer who defied the odds to beat Max Baer in a world title fight in 1935.

McBride could have been watching a version of his own life.

"How could I ever forget it," remarks McBride when asked did he remember much about the fight against Tyson on the eve of its 15th anniversary.

"I rated Muhammad Ali and Barry McGuigan as great fighters but I always dreamt about fighting Tyson. I remember telling my father about my dream and he just said to me, 'if you work hard and believe, one day it may happen'."

Kevin McBride Snr was diagnosed with cancer in 1998 and passed away later that year. His son slipped his priceless Olympic participation medal, which he received after boxing at the 1992 Games, into the coffin just before it was closed.

"It brought me good luck. It was a dream come true to share a ring with Mike Tyson. It wasn’t about the money or not even about winning, it was just getting to fight a man of his stature."

Only once just before what American author George Plimpton called 'the doomsday clang of the ring bell' did McBride harbour doubts. "I remember thinking how the hell did I get myself into this."

Less than half an hour later it was all over, with Tyson slumped in his corner, unable to answer the bell for the start of the seventh round.

There was an element of serendipity about the fight ending in the sixth round. McBride was introduced to boxing in his native Clones by Gerry Rehill.

"He was very influential in my early career. I remember, as part of our training routine, I used to carry him on my back up the steps of the church in Clones."

As the legendary Goody Petronelli – then 83 – was wrapping McBride’s hands, Gerry came into the dressing room. "He was wearing a top which had the number six written on it. It was a good omen."

Meanwhile, across the hallway Paschal Collins thought all his Christmases came at once. He was there to observe Tyson’s hands being wrapped. So he got close up to the so-called ‘baddest man of the planet’.

"Then the door opened and Muhammad Ali walked in. I was ‘thinking this was unbelievable’."

Collins’s older brother Steve had persuaded the famous Petronelli brothers Pat and Goody – who had guided the career of the legendary Marvin Hagler – to work with McBride after he relocated to Boston. Paschal ran a successful construction company in the city, but was still boxing professionally.

The Tyson-McBride fight had a chequered history. Twelve months previously, the McBride camp thought they had the fight in the bag.

But the contract wasn’t signed and at the 11th hour Tyson’s adviser Shelly Finkel attempted to slash McBride’s proposed $250,000 purse in half. The McBride camp called Finkel’s bluff only to discover that it wasn’t a bluff after all. Britain’s Danny Williams got the fight and knocked out the former champion in the fourth round.

"We thought then that Kevin would never get his chance," remembers Collins.

When McBride got a second offer to fight Tyson he was taking no chances. "I was offered $150,000 to fight him. I didn’t argue or negotiate. We just went to Washington and signed the contract."

McBride invited Collins, who had helped him out before his previous fight, to assist in his preparations. Rather euphemistically, McBride acknowledges that he ‘used to like a drink or two.'

Collins became his minder/trainer/psychologist. There were two conditions: total buy-in from McBride and no payment.

"I told Kevin straight away he needed to lock himself away. We booked into a hotel near the D.W. Field Park where Rocky Marciano used to do his road work and we ran on the same roads together."

"I remember those runs," says McBride with a wince. "I never ran six miles before in my life."

"We started out in separate rooms but we ended up sharing a room as I was trying to keep Kevin in tow. It was a tough eight weeks but what memories it left me," said Collins.

The Dubliner loved how self-confident all Americans are. It drove him to distraction when he heard all the Irish in Boston playing down McBride’s chances.

"Kevin lacked self-belief as well."

An ex-Boston cop Patrick Brady, who then worked as a hypnotist, was drafted into the McBride camp to work with him.



"It certainly helped and one of the things he told me was to smile every time Tyson hit me. That’s exactly what I did – check it out on the fight video," said McBride.

Tyson’s life outside the gym was careering out of control as his cocaine addiction became chronic. And he had run out of money. But he still had a fearsome reputation.

"At the end of the day, the last thing a fighter loses is his power," suggests Collins.

McBride was in the shape of his life. He hadn’t had a drink for two months and together with Collins and Goody Petronelli, they had worked on a game plan.

"Kevin was to keep Tyson at the end of his jab and when he got close, lean on him, which would force him to carry Kevin’s body weight."

On the eve of the fight McBride risked everything. "I told the promoters that I wouldn’t fight unless they gave my cheque for $150,000 to the boxing commissioner. My attorney felt we couldn’t trust them. They agreed, so I ended up getting paid the night before."

Not long into the contest McBride discovered just how hard Tyson could punch. "I had been knocked out before, but I had never been hit so hard before.

"He hit me on the right side of the face and something moved on the left side. My head was sore for three weeks after the fight.

"He might have lost some speed but he landed a right-hander in the fifth and I thought that leprechauns had descended into the ring. So I grabbed hold of him and said ‘is that all you’ve got?’.

"Then he went a little crazy and tried to break my arm and bite my nipple off."

At the end of the sixth, McBride dropped Tyson, who was saved by the bell. Gassed out, he barely made his back to his corner. In his autobiography ‘Mike Tyson Undisputed Truth’ he describes his last moments as a pro fighter.

"At the end of the sixth round McBride just leaned on me when we were on the ropes and I went down on my ass. I just sat there with my legs sprawled out. The ball rang but I could hardly get up.

"McBride’s corner was working on a cut from a headbutt. I sat in my corner and told my new trainer Jeff Fenech that it was over. I wasn’t going out for the seventh round."

For McBride, the personal highlight of the night had still to come.

For Muhammad Ali walked into his press conference. "I gave him a big hug and he threw a few punches at me and said ‘I am the greatest and you are the latest’."

There was no fairy-tale ending to the story for the gentle giant from Clones.

As was his wont, the hugely controversial Don King left Washington with a promotional deal for McBride in his pocket after promising the fighter he would secure him a world title shot.

Needless to say, it never materialised. Kevin started drinking again and he won only two more fights before hanging up his gloves in 2011.

"I beat Mike Tyson in his last pro fight and nobody can take that from me. I don’t care about the rest."

Six years ago he finally kicked the booze. "I just drank and I liked it. But a friend of mine Hank once said to me, ‘if you don’t take the first drink, you can’t get drunk’. I’m sober now for six years and on top of the world."

He works as a tree surgeon with a loyal friend Brendan Hoarty, while his wife Danielle works as a front-line nurse in Boston Medical. The couple have two children, Grainne (15) and Caoimhin (12), who is named after Kevin’s grandfather and father.

A few years ago McBride met Tyson at a Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony. "I walked up to him and said ‘Do you remember me? He replied simply: 'Yes, I remember you, Kevin.'"

FACTFILE:

Kevin McBride

Birthplace: Clones, County Monaghan

Date of Birth: May 10, 1973 (age 47 years)

Height: 6’-6’’

Reach: 80’’

Boxing career: Won Irish Elite Super heavyweight title in 1992

Qualified for 1992 Barcelona Olympics at Super heavyweight (Beaten in Preliminary Round by a Czech)

Professional Debut: December 17, 1992 Drew with Gary Charlton in London

Last Professional Fight: July 29, 2011 KO defeat to Mariusz Wach in Mohegan Sun Casino, Connecticut

Professional Record: 46 Fights, 35 wins (29 KO’s) 10 defeats (7 KO’s) 1 Draw

Occupation today: Tree Surgeon

Residence: Brockton, Massachusetts, USA.