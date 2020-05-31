| 18.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'He went a little crazy and tried to bite my nipple off' - how the Clones colossus ended Mike Tyson's career

Beware of the Underdog - Part Two: Kevin McBride vs Mike Tyson

Kevin McBride looks down at a fallen Mike Tyson during the 6th round of their fight at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. McBride won the fight when Tyson failed to answer the bell for the 7th round. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/WireImage) Expand

Close

Kevin McBride looks down at a fallen Mike Tyson during the 6th round of their fight at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. McBride won the fight when Tyson failed to answer the bell for the 7th round. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/WireImage)

Kevin McBride looks down at a fallen Mike Tyson during the 6th round of their fight at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. McBride won the fight when Tyson failed to answer the bell for the 7th round. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/WireImage)

WireImage

Kevin McBride looks down at a fallen Mike Tyson during the 6th round of their fight at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. McBride won the fight when Tyson failed to answer the bell for the 7th round. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/WireImage)

Sean McGoldrick

A COUPLE of nights before Kevin McBride fought Mike Tyson, Paschal Collins took him to see ‘Cinderella Man’.

The award-winning movie told the story of Jim Braddock, an Irish-American heavyweight boxer who defied the odds to beat Max Baer in a world title fight in 1935.

McBride could have been watching a version of his own life.

Related Content