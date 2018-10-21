'He was saying terrible things' - Katie Taylor verbally abused by opponent's husband during and after facile victory

At the end of the totally one-sided mismatch which Taylor utterly dominate, Maldonado – who also coaches Cindy Serrano's younger sister Amanda - commented to the two belt world champions: "Don't worry Amanda is going to knock you out next time."

His comment were audible to anyone watching on TV. Taylor confirmed at the post fight press conference that Maldonado had been making verbal remarks throughout the fight – though it was his wife Cindy she felt sorry for.

“I heard that remark and indeed I heard him during the whole fight. He was saying terrible things and it was his wife who was in the ring," she said.

“He was saying 'you picked the weaker Serrano.' That's a terrible thing to say. At least give your wife some encouragement. It was ridiculous of him ” suggested Taylor, who still wants to fight Cindy's younger sister Amanda. She has won six world titles across different weight divisions but recently declared that she had retired from boxing in order to concentrate on a new career in MMA.

There was a brief stand-off between Maldonado and Katie's coach Ross Enamait in the ring afterwards which led to light-hearted suggestions that the next fight could involve a double bill with the two coaches lining up against each other as well as their respective fighters.

There was barely concealed frustration in the Taylor camp that Cindy Serrano, who bizarrely wore tights in the contest, didn't at least make a token effort to be competitive.

“She was very defensive and I expected a lot more from her. It is very hard to take something out of it because she was so defensive. It was obvious that she just wanted to survive from early on. A win is a win and we will move on,” said Katie

“I just want to be involved in big fights again, hopefully in Madison Square Garden on December 15. There was a great atmosphere tonight and it was great to fight one of the Serrano sisters and hopefully the other one (sister) is on the way for a fight sometime next year. The fight against Amanda would be huge and it's the fight that everybody wants to see. But I think she has done everything she can to avoid a fight with me.”

According to her promoter Eddie Hearn the preferred opponent for Katie's next fight would be one of the two remaining title holders in the 135lb weight division, Rose Volante or Delfine Persoon, the current WBO and WBC title holders.

“The original aim was to be the undisputed champion of the (lightweight) division and I would really love to see her fight a champion next - maybe Rose Volante. We have tried and tried but she appears to have carved out a nice little niche for herself in Brazil.

“But in boxing it's a case of keeping making the offers and eventually you get to a number which they cannot turn down and I hope love if she was to finish her career by winning every belt in her division. We will see what we can attract. In the end it's always down to money,” said Hearn.

