'He has lost hearts and minds' - Michael Conlan criticised for walk-on song containing 'up the Ra' lyric
Belfast boxer Michael Conlan has been criticised after walking out to his latest fight to a song referencing the IRA.
The Top Rank fighter eased to a points win at Madison Square Garden in New York on St Patrick's Day against Ruben Garcia Hernandez, however his choice of entrance music drew some criticism.
Michael Conlan made his way to the ring to The Wolfe Tones track "Celtic Symphony", which included the line "ooh ah up the Ra".
Footage from the fight shows scores of fans joining in the chant, however many Northern Ireland viewers took to social media to voice their displeasure over the incident.
HERE. COMES. CONLAN.— ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2019
Watch @mickconlan11 take on Ruben Garcia Hernandez on E+ @trboxing: https://t.co/onyydxhdsI #ConlanHernandez pic.twitter.com/o61HM9LlQH
One user branded it "absolutely disgusting", while another called it a "disgrace".
Belfast councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston said: "Mick Conlan's ring entrance is absent of class and redundant of leadership. He may go on to win belts and titles but today he’s lost hearts and minds. Disappointing."
DUP councillor Brian Kingston said: "Very disappointing that Michael Conlan does not follow the lead of many previous boxing and sporting heroes so that people can support him across the divide. Disgraceful that he has no regard for the victims of IRA terrorism."
Belfast Telegraph
Related Content
- Watch: 'I thought he won every round' - Paddy Barnes considering retirement after latest defeat
- Katie's best likely yet to come with her holy grail now in reach
- Battling Broadhurst wins gold on her birthday