‘He didn’t get his gold medal, but then everything just fell into place afterwards. It was just a whirlwind’

Most people will never know what it is like to be the other half of a charismatic sports star. But Shauna Olali (29), the fiancee of Michael Conlan and mother of the couple’s two children, is not one of those people.

She has been by the 30-year-old West Belfast boxer’s side for over a decade, but while he faces the glare of the global spotlight, she prefers to stay in the shadows.

“I don’t mind people coming up and getting their picture taken with Michael when we’re out together,” she said.

“He appreciates and respects the interest from fans. He’s a celebrity to other people, but to us he’s just normal, he’s just Michael.”

The couple, who have a daughter Luisne (6) and three-year-old son Michael, have a solid relationship, with Shauna accompanying her partner on many of his fighting trips.

Not only is she dedicated to holding the fort when he is at training camp, she is the one who provides emotional support when things go awry.

There could be no better example of that than the 2016 Olympics in Brazil when Michael was denied the gold medal he deserved, and in the eyes of everyone – except the judges – won.

Earlier this year, it seemed there was a decent chance that, five years on, Michael would get his hands on that medal, with an investigation launched by amateur boxing’s governing body Aiba into “significant” and “rampant” bout manipulation at the Rio Games, with referees and judges discussing results beforehand.

Michael’s loss in his bantamweight quarter-final against the Russian Vladimir Nikitin was one of 11 fights being investigated, but Aiba recently admitted hard evidence of bout fixing was “elusive”.

He is making his way in the pro ranks now, but that amateur bout will be forever memorable – for all the wrong reasons.

Shauna said it was difficult to know how to reach out to Michael afterwards.

“You never know the right thing to say at a time like that,” she said. “He’d been training for that moment his whole life.”

Michael, inconsolable and incandescent after the fight, insisted he had won all three rounds and had been robbed of the gold by officials.

Shauna recalled that Michael’s parents said they “learned just how much she loved him” that day.

“I couldn’t talk. I broke down because I knew how much he’d put into that,” she said.

“Luisne was born, and the next day Michael was away for a week, preparing for the Olympics.”

However, the defeat did not hamper his move to professional boxing.

“He didn’t get his gold medal, but everything just fell into place afterwards,” Shauna said.

“The Top Rank promoters wanted to sign him, we were taken to Las Vegas, it was just a whirlwind after those Olympics.

“It was as though something else better was destined to come from the disappointment he suffered back then.”

The family moved to Los Angeles, and although Shauna loved living there, Michael did not.

“We were meant to be out there for three years,” she said. “When he told me he wanted to go home after a year, I was horrified.

“He was training with Mexicans and the language barrier was difficult and it was probably the loneliest he had ever been. He wanted to come home.”

Although Shauna and Michael have been engaged for over six years, they have no immediate plans to marry.

“I’m really happy the way we are now. Even though there’s no certificate, we’re a partnership,” Shauna said.

“Luisne is always asking when we’re getting married – she wants to be a flower girl – but life has just been so busy.”

Travel has featured quite a bit for Shauna as she continues to support Michael in his career.

“I love being able to experience the different places he goes to,” she said.

“Apart from LA, we’ve been to New York, Chicago, Arizona and Australia with Luisne and it was great. The atmosphere and the fans are amazing when Michael fights – but I also love it when it’s over.

“I like a normal routine, family life, and you only have two to four weeks at home after he fights and then it’s back into training in London.”

In terms of plans for 2022, Shauna sees two immediate goals.

“Moving house at the end of January and then Michael is going to be fighting for his world title [against WBO featherweight champion Leigh Wood in Nottingham on March 12],” she said.

No one knows what Michael will be doing after his boxing career ends, but one thing is certain: he won’t end up as Shauna’s fitness coach.

“I refuse to train with him because he shouts at you,” she said.

“Michael always wants to get the best out of people.

He took me out running and he was chasing behind me, shouting at me to run up the hill – and then I stopped and told him I wasn’t doing it because he was shouting.”