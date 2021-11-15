| 12.1°C Dublin

‘He blames me for leaving him behind after all he’s done for me. But I’m not leaving him behind. He’s my father’

On Friday night, Jason Quigley faces an unlikely shot at the WBO title. It’s been a long and grinding road for the Donegal fighter to this point. Along the way his relationship with his father broke down and for a while he felt his boxing career slipping away, but with a renewed sense of peace in his life, he’s ready to summon the ‘ruthless b***ard’ within for a fight many others ran away from

Jason Quigley in the Pyramid Suite in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey, where he had his first fight at a 10-year-old. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand
Jason Quigley (R) and Shane Mosley Jr. battle during their middleweight bout at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Quigley won by won by a majority decision. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) Expand
Jason Quigley in the Pyramid Suite in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey, where he had his first fight at a 10-year-old. Photo: Joe Dunne

An Irish father’s love for a son can be written in jagged letters, stark and uptight and unintentionally cold. Jason Quigley is wise enough to understand this, to recognise that the distance now between him and the man who made him a boxer is, essentially, a matter of pride, of awkwardness with human feelings. He still loves his Da and doesn’t doubt for a second that that love is requited.

But this way they can both breathe.

