‘He blames me for leaving him behind after all he’s done for me. But I’m not leaving him behind. He’s my father’

An Irish father’s love for a son can be written in jagged letters, stark and uptight and unintentionally cold. Jason Quigley is wise enough to understand this, to recognise that the distance now between him and the man who made him a boxer is, essentially, a matter of pride, of awkwardness with human feelings. He still loves his Da and doesn’t doubt for a second that that love is requited.

But this way they can both breathe.

In his memory, maybe things shifted with artificial haste from innocence to stray sparks of adult tension, but the truth is it was a slow, dragging process. “I am a boxer because my father was a boxer!” he says flatly.

And that remains the essence of it.

Conor Quigley won a national title aged 16 in 1988 and he and Muriel became parents two years later, their circumstance plainly unromantic. Jason’s first home was a flat over ‘The Star’ bar in Donegal town, cramped lodgings with a communal hallway and a bookies’ window at the top of the stairs.

He remembers it as a blur of activity, the landing fogged with cigarette smoke and faces of hard knowledge hungry for a break. Some punters would even pull back the sliding door into their flat to use the toilet.

In time, they moved out to a small council house in the village of Laghey where, routinely, the kitchen furniture was pushed aside to accommodate Conor’s training.

Jason would sit on the worktop, mesmerised by the cadence of it, by the spark it lit in his father’s eyes.

“I’d be DJ, putting on the CDs while he was doing his skipping, his sit-ups, his ab work, maybe a bit of shadow boxing,” he remembers now with a smile. “I didn’t really think of him as a boxer at the time.

“It was just my dad training and keeping fit!”

* * * * *

IN BOXING, real life is always backstage, always hidden from the klieg-light glare, the showbiz, the rumble of make believe.

Quigley fights for a world title in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday against the unbeaten WBO middleweight champion, Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade. The cartoon name of his opponent seems faithful to how these events get packaged. ‘Boo Boo’ – almost a nursery rhyme with boxing gloves.

At 30, this is the fight Jason’s career has always been directed towards. But he is the outsider here, the long shot.

He sits now in a quiet booth in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, maybe just 50 yards as the crow flies from the ballroom where he fought his first fight as a 10-year-old. They called them ‘Flapper Fights’ back then, two kids climbing into a ring just for the experience.

No winner, no loser, just boys growing to men.

He reckons he’s loved and hated boxing in equal measure since. Quigley was once ranked number one amateur middleweight in the world on the back of 33 unbeaten fights, winning a European crown and world silver medal along the way. He was, as he puts it, “a man on fire in 2012 and 2013”.

Which is why Oscar De La Hoya recruited him to Golden Boy Promotions in 2014 and a life in Los Angeles that, in time, left him feeling empty as a soap bubble.

It was in California that Jason’s relationship with his father eventually ran aground and the benefit of hindsight makes it almost seem inevitable now. Because, from childhood, boxing set every last rhythm and ritual of his life, the point of it all becoming harder to find over time.

In LA, Conor was still his son’s coach until their relationship began to feel like a heavy chain to the past.

“My father was always very strict, in a good way though,” Jason explains. “Of course, there was a lot of things I missed out on in life that maybe I didn’t need to miss out on. I didn’t need to be as strict from such a young age. I mean, from the age of 11 I was training like a professional athlete. Running before school, training in the evening time, eating all the right foods.

“My father was on my case all the time. Of course that real strictness has really benefited me, but it also made things a wee bit harder growing up. Just in terms of always wanting to please people, always wanting to please my father.”

The human thing for a parent is to always see the child in front of them and that’s Jason’s read now on what eventually pushed him and his father apart.

Because Conor’s instinct as coach was endless reiteration of the most basic life choices, constantly reminding his son of the need for proper sleep, diet and hydration when it was clear that no reminder was required. It was as if he still saw his eldest child sitting on the kitchen worktop. And a year into his life as a professional boxer, Jason remembers feeling suffocated.

“I was 22 or 23 and I just felt as if I was still being treated as an 11- or 12-year-old,” he explains now. “I know my father knew that I was a good person, that I would train hard and was disciplined. I know he just wanted the best for me.

“But, for me personally, it was too much. ‘Make sure you get to your bed at this time . . .’ And I’m thinking, ‘I’m 23, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t mess about, I’m not that type of person!’ I just kind of had enough of it.”

At home for Christmas 2014, Jason decided it was time for a break and has crystal-clear recall of the words he chose to enact it.

“Dad, I want to spread my wings now.”

“I want to go back to America on my own.”

“I don’t want you as my coach.”

“I love you and I’m so grateful and thankful for everything you’ve done for me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”

Bracing himself for an argument, all that ensued in that living-room was a deafening emptiness.

“I said all of these things and it didn’t go down well,” he remembers. “My father’s not a bad person, he didn’t go mad at me or we didn’t end up scrapping or anything like that. To be honest, it was quite the opposite.

“We just sat there in the room for over half an hour in complete silence.”

Jason says he has reached out many times since, but the hurt deposited that day is proving impossible to break down. From a distance, he sees a man who feels betrayed not to still be in his son’s corner. It is as if boxing alone anchored them as people.

And, without it, there is only a great, tangled jigsaw of raw emotions.

“I’ve tried numerous times to let my father back into my life, both in terms of boxing and as a father, but it didn’t really work out,” Jason says now. “I just felt the controlling side of him kept creeping back in. He couldn’t help that and I couldn’t deal with it.

“I’d point this out specifically. ‘You’re doing it again.’ I tried a number of times and it just got to the stage where I thought, ‘Right, maybe boxing’s out the window, but he’s still my father and I love him, so can we have a father-son relationship?’

“We tried that. I tried to chat to him as a son but, I don’t know, I felt he just couldn’t really do that either. There’s times I would have tried chatting to him and he’d just blank me.

“He obviously blames me for leaving him behind after all that he’s done for me. But I’m not leaving him behind. He’s my father, first and foremost. He was my father before he was my boxing coach, before I even liked boxing.

“But I just don’t think that he can let the boxing side of it go. There’s always that hurt or that anger towards me and I got a little tired of trying all the time. It came to the stage where I said, ‘Right, I’m just moving on with my life.’

“Emotionally and mentally, it was just too heavy on me.”

And yet, behind every story lies another. Perhaps on some level, the draining intensity in Jason’s life had an even more intimate provenance. He isn’t entirely averse to the idea of psychological self-harm at work in his life too. One particular memory illustrates the point.

He was maybe 15 when boxing brought him to Vilnius in Lithuania for what was known then as a ‘Junior Olympics’ tournament. As Jason prepared to leave for the airport, Muriel made her son a promise. “I’ll have your room done up for you when you come back, painted, new flooring, new sheets,” she said.

And instantly her kindness felt like a dead weight around him.

“Right away, I felt pressure and anxiety,” he remembers now. “I was thinking, ‘I can’t come back to that room a loser!’ In other words, the only way I could enjoy my new room was if I came home with a gold medal. Otherwise, I’ll not be happy in there, ’cos I’m not worthy of it.

“Just think of that mindset for a 15-year-old. And that continued into my early 20s, still creeps into my mind even now. Me putting all of that pressure on myself.

“My mother and father were doing things out of love for me and I was doing this to myself. That’s why, sometimes, I didn’t really enjoy boxing the way I should have. I didn’t really have fun in it.”

* * * * *

LOS ANGELES, broadly, was an illusion, a facsimile of glamour when all Quigley really felt there was loneliness and disconnect.

A broken hand sustained against Glen Tapia en route to his 13th straight win in March 2017 brought a spell of acute introspection ending with Quigley relocating to Sheffield to work under Dominic Ingle. Three more victories later, he then fell to his only professional defeat, losing to Tureano Johnson in July 2019.

Which is when Andy Lee came into Quigley’s life.

A supportive text after the Johnson defeat encouraged Quigley to reach out to the former holder of the same belt he now goes chasing on Friday. They met for lunch in Dublin and, within a day, were working together in the gym.

“Zero contract or anything,” he says now, smiling. “Just, ‘let’s have a few sessions together!’”

There was no falling-out with Ingle, just a recalibrating of life that brought Quigley to the realisation that, in Lee, he had truly met a kindred spirit. Great stretches of time spent alone in America had ultimately educated him on the importance of friendship and human connection.

“Boxing’s a very lonely, individual sport,” he says now. “You go through a lot of stuff on your own. I reached a point in LA where I was very unhappy, very unsettled. When you go through that, you really find out who you are as a person. Whenever you’re strong enough to sit in the dark in silence and listen to what’s going on in your head and your heart and your gut . . . once I started to do that, my life took a massive turn for the better.

“I got to the point over there where I had no other option. I didn’t know where my life was going or what I wanted to do in terms of relationships, in terms of boxing, in terms of even living in America. I was all over the place.

“I had nothing else only myself. I’m lucky that I’m not a drinker, that I don’t have a gambling addiction, that I don’t have that type of personality. Because I can see where a lot of sportspeople and athletes go down that road.”

Conor and Muriel are no longer together, both moving on in their lives with new partners now, the main foundation in Jason’s life coming from fiancée April and her daughter Sierra.

He quotes the Rocky Balboa line, “It’s not all sunshine and rainbows”, as a gospel most boxers might wisely adhere to.

Quigley is open about the fact that he has undergone counselling to overcome the bleaker moments in his career and those sessions probably stood to him as preparations for a fight against his most recent opponent, Shane Mosley Junior, unravelled almost to the realm of farce before they finally got it on in Las Vegas last May.

It was Quigley’s first bout in 16 months, having had five contests cancelled because of Covid, including the Mosley fight last January after Quigley himself tested positive.

Then there was the US Embassy’s rejection of Lee’s application for a national interest rxemption visa to travel to Vegas, not to mention Quigley’s subsequent discovery at Dublin Airport that his own visa, granted for the original January date, had now elapsed.

“To be honest, everything seemed to be falling apart, caving in,” he reflects now. “I remember thinking, ‘what else is going to go wrong here?’ It seemed as if the whole universe was telling me, ‘Jason, boxing’s over for you!’

“There was no way I could see a positive outcome. Every sign seemed to be telling me to get away from boxing, that this was over.”

And yet, perversely, that very accumulation of misfortune brought a sense of freedom too.

“This was a crossroads fight,” he says flatly. “If I lost, Jason Quigley was forgotten about. Rock bottom. Where do you go? All of that was going through my head and, to be honest, what settled me was . . . I thought it was probably all over.

“Everything was going against me and I couldn’t do anything about it. I had no control of the things that were going wrong. I was being the best person I could be. It took two days to get my own visa sorted and, once I touched down in Vegas, I remember thinking, ‘This is it. Whatever else happens now, I’m giving this one serious crack’.”

He was grateful for the late recruitment of Wayne McCullough to his corner (they’d once lived 10 minutes away from one another in Marina del Rey) and so the emotion that came pouring out of Quigley as he got the verdict ran like an electric current through his body.

He talks now of a profound peace in his life, a sense of deep tranquillity perhaps not easily squared with the ruthlessness required to step into the ring against a two-time world champion parading an unblemished record of 30 wins in 30 fights.

And Quigley smiles when you wonder where he might find that ruthlessness.

“I recognise it’s a very dangerous place to be for an athlete, being so happy in their life, especially in boxing,” he says. “You need to have something deep down inside of you. You need to have a ruthless, hateful b***ard of a person in there.

“I believe Andrade is the best world middleweight champion out there, the most avoided fighter out there.

“But I’m going to go in there and give him hell. When someone’s pounding on you, you need to have a ruthless, horrible mother*****r deep down inside of you. Someone to pop up and say, ‘I’m going to give you everything back that you’re f*****g giving me!’

“I lost him for a while. But he’s there again and I know he’s there. It’s a matter of me keeping him in his cage while I’m home and only opening that cage when I’m in the ring. Because you get in there and your life’s on the line.”

It’s no longer about the physics of the dance for Jason Quigley, this feels more about destiny and will and, maybe on some level, karma too.

And a life of sacrifice now stretching finally towards that mountain-top.