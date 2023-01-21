Grainne Walsh secures sensational victory over Amy Broadhurst at IABA Elite Championships

World, European and Commonwealth champion Amy Broadhurst has suffered a sensational defeat at the IABA Elite championships in the National Stadium.

Even though it was a split decision, there was no doubt that Offaly's Grainne Walsh was the superior boxer in the final two rounds.

She is more naturally suited to the 66kg welterweight division having previously fought at a higher weight, whereas the Dundalk fighter was making her debut in the division.

All her recent international success has been achieved in the light welterweight division and she is probably best at lightweight.

A European medallist, Walsh’s career has been disrupted by injury for the last four years. She revealed afterwards that one leading surgeon told her that she was one punch away from retirement.

“I just knew going into the ring that this was my time and nobody was going to take it away from me. I had four operations on my right thumb. And this is completely under the radar but four weeks ago I had surgery on my little toe after I dropped a dumbbell on it. I didn’t want to say anything in case anybody stood on it.

“At 27 years of age I had to change things and stop throwing some shots which would have made my hand vulnerable. But it all came to fruition there,” said Walsh who was congratulated by Olympic champions Kellie Harrington after the medal presentations.

Surrounded by family and friends from Tullamore, Walsh said her ambition was now to represent Ireland in the welterweight division in the Olympic qualifier.

A tearful Broadhurst quickly left the presentation podium. She will now have to re-assess where she is at in her career if she wants to fulfil her ambition of qualifying for the Olympics.

After dominating the first round she was under pressure in the last two rounds. After a long season she looked tired, though the move up in weight was probably the reason for her lethargic performance.

Walsh won on scorecards of 29-28; 29-28, 29-28, 27-30, 28-29.

Earlier, Enniskerry’s Daina Moorehouse secured the most important win of her career when she defeated European silver medallist Caitlin Fryers to win the 50kg Elite title and put herself in pole position to represent Ireland in the flyweight category at the Olympic qualifier in Krakow in June.

Despite going over on her ankle in the second round which necessitated a break in the action while she was assessed by the ringside doctor, the 21-year old prevailed to win an unanimous 5-0 decision.

It was arguably the hardest won title at the finals, as in the first round she was beaten by European bronze medallist Shannon Sweeney.

“I was worried when I went down but thank God, I got through it. It was one of my biggest fights.

“We sparred twice and I knew it was going to be a tough one. I just had to keep it at distance and don’t get dragged in as she is very strong on the inside.

“The main thing now is the Olympic qualifiers and hopefully World championships as well. I would like to go to both of them.”

Meanwhile, Dean Walsh continued his redemption story in the Olympic light middleweight division. Having edged past Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh in the semi-final, the Wexford fighter defeated Jon O’Connell (Holy Trinty) 4-1 after one of the fights of the championships.

Predictably, double European champion Aoife O’Rourke retained her middleweight title with a 5-0 unanimous decision over Aoibhe Carabine (Geesala) while Tokyo Olympian and Commonwealth champion Michaela Walsh.

Sean Mari (Monkstown/Defence Forces) produced an utterly dominant performance to win the flyweight title with the referee stopping the contest after the winner forced his opponent Clepson don Santos to take his third standing count. Mari certainly looks bound for the Olympic qualifier in Poland.

Results:

Women’s Finals:

50kg: Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) bt Caitlin Fryers (Immaculaya, Belfast) 5-0

75kg: Aoife O’Rourke (Olympic, Galway) bt Aoibhe Carabine (Geesala) 5-0

57kg: Michaela Walsh (Emerald, Belfast) bt Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3, Kildare) 5-0

66kg Grainne Walsh (Spartacus) beat Amy Broadhurst (St Bronagh’s) 3-2

Men’s Finals:

71kg: Dean Walsh (St Ibars/Josephs) bt Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) 4-1

51kg: Sean Mari (Monkstown/Defence Forces) bt Clepson don Santos (Holy Trinity, Belfast) RD stopped fight Rd 2.



