Grainne Walsh secures sensational victory over Amy Broadhurst at IABA Elite Championships

Grainne Walsh of Spartacus Boxing Club, Offaly, with her trophy after her victory to Amy Broadhurst Expand

Sean McGoldrick

World, European and Commonwealth champion Amy Broadhurst has suffered a sensational defeat at the IABA Elite championships in the National Stadium.

Even though it was a split decision, there was no doubt that Offaly's Grainne Walsh was the superior boxer in the final two rounds.

