Gorey Garda and heavyweight boxer Niall Kennedy gets 'Hero of the World' award from WBC

Niall Kennedy, pictured at his weigh-in at the Boston Harbour Hotel ahead of his heavyweight bout against Brendan Barrett at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts back in October 2018. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Gorey Garda Niall Kennedy has been honoured with a 'Hero of the World' award from the World Boxing Council.

The 36-year-old father of one has a second career as a professional heavyweight boxer. But it's for his roles as a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his tireless campaigning to highlight mental-health issues, which were recognised by the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman from its headquarters in Mexico City.

Kennedy was nominated for the award by his trainer Paschal Collins, as well as well-known American-based boxing promoter Lou DiBella. Stationed in Wicklow town, Kennedy has seen at first hand how Garda work has changed since the lockdown was imposed.

"We are not dealing with what might be described as the normal stuff any more. With all the pubs closed there are no public-order calls, for example," he said.

"However, there has been a spike in calls relating to mental-health issues as well as domestic calls, which is probably due to people drinking more at home."

Even though he can no longer travel to Collins’ Celtic Warrior gym in Corduff to train, Kennedy says the lockdown has simplified his own life. "I’m probably enjoying it."

Just before the coronavirus arrived in Ireland, Kennedy was one of the key organisers of a 24-hour mental-health charity event in Gorey Boxing Club.

Wexford sports personalities, such as hurler Conor McDonald and footballer Anthony Masterson, gave one-hour talks on issues relating to mental health.

"Anthony gave an unbelievable talk about addiction issues, while Conor highlighted problems around social media."

Together with the other organiser, Adam Cullen, whose father Ray is CEO of 'Talk to Tom', a Gorey-based suicide prevention and awareness service, Niall stayed overnight in the club after the talks had concluded.

"I couldn’t believe it – we had four different callers during the night seeking help, including one person who arrived at 5.40am in the lashing rain. His life could have been at risk had we not stayed overnight," he said.

"We put all the callers in touch with the appropriate services. The experience has been a massive eye-opener for me – and it meant the whole event was worthwhile."

Even though Kennedy suffered his first defeat as a professional in his most recent fight last August, he has no intention of hanging up his gloves just yet.

"Paschal is sending me workouts and I’m trying to maintain my fitness, so when boxing resumes I won’t be that far from being fit," he said.

He wants to set the record straight having previously chalked up 13 wins and a draw in his professional career, which has seen him fighting primarily in the Boston region of the US.

"Without a shadow of a doubt I will definitely fight again and even if I lose again I won’t be retiring. Everybody else is ready for me to hang up my gloves but I’m not. The last fight wasn’t a true reflection of my ability, because I had an injury," he said.

"I still believe I haven’t shown my true ability. I want to empty the tank completely and to be sure that when I do retire I know I have given it everything," said Kennedy, who won the Massachusetts State heavyweight title in 2017 and sparred with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua prior to one of his title fights.

Online Editors