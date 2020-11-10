Good news for Katie Taylor fans as latest fight to be available for free this Saturday

Katie Taylor’s world title fight on Saturday night against Miriam Gutiérrez will be available free to view in Ireland via multiple digital platforms.

"It is fantastic that everyone will be able to see the fight. This is a great opportunity to showcase the talent in women’s professional boxing to people who may never had Sky Sport before. For young kids to be able to watch this fight free is actually fantastic," said Taylor who is defending her four lightweight world belts in her seventeenth professional fight.

According to a Sky statement, the entire bill, which also includes two other women’s world title fights, will be available to Sky Sports customers and non-subscribers alike from 7pm on Saturday on the broadcaster’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as on www.skysports.com.

Even though the fight has not garnered as much attention as previous contests against high-profile opponents such as Delfine Persoon, it marks another milestone in Taylor’s career. It is the first time she headlines a weekend live Sky Sports boxing show.

"I guess I just try to focus on the fight itself. It is only when I retire from the sport and look back at these things that I will think ‘gosh that was really a legacy moment’. Right now, my mind is just completely on the fight itself. But it is a great opportunity, and I am so privileged to be in this situation."

The good news for boxing fans is that the Bray pugilist has no plans to hang up her boxing gloves any time soon.

"I don’t like putting any limits on myself. I just take each fight as it comes. I've definitely no plans to retire any time soon. I hope I will be involved in huge fights for years to come.

"I just want to leave a fantastic legacy behind me. But right now, I don’t know when I am going to retire or how many fights I have left. But I will just take it one more fight at a time," she revealed in a in a zoom press conference.

Even though her Spanish opponent has never fought professionally outside her native country before she has commanded Taylor’s respect and attention.

"She is very good and come into this fight unbeaten as well. I know she is not as well established as Persoon or some of the other girls I’ve fought but I think she is a lot better than people think. I am expecting a very tough fight.

"She can be very tricky at times and very awkward as well. These are the kind of fighters that are very hard to look well against at times. But I am coming into this fight prepared for anything that comes my way.

"I am prepared to go into the trenches if needs be. I prepare for every fight if it is going to be my toughest to date and this fight is no different."

Meanwhile, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has underlined the significance of Sky Sports' decision to offer the fight free across all their digital platforms.

"The momentum of the last few years led by Katie Taylor has been special to watch but we have still a long way to go. Nights like Saturday change the narrative of the sport.

"As I said before, it’s not men’s boxing and it’s not women’s boxing, it’s just boxing. Katie Taylor is a trailblazer, and it is only right that she headlines this card."

Taylor repeated that she would like to fight in Ireland at some point in her career but the decision rests with her management team.

"I’m obviously always open to fighting back home. I’m not sure when that’s going to be. I kind of leave that stuff up to my team, but I’m at a stage when I’m not really concerned about where I fight.

"I’m just concerned about fighting in the big fights and being involved in huge mega fights. Where I fight, that’s not really up to me. But yeah, I do hope to fight at home. It would be a shame if I didn’t fight in Ireland before I retire. So, we’ll see," said Taylor.

