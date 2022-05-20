| 11.6°C Dublin

Golden moments can’t paper over deep-lying cracks in Irish boxing

Vincent Hogan

Broadhurst and O’Rourke are a credit to their families and their county but their success doesn’t excuse sports officials for their entrenched self-interest

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke celebrate with their gold medals. Photo: Inpho Expand

There is a quiet, defiant voice that keeps speaking up in Irish boxing.

It rose out of Istanbul on Thursday evening through the courage and ring craft of Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke, our newly crowned world champions. Two women whose lives – let’s be very clear on this – are not about to change in any profound way (albeit Lisa can at least expect to get on the funding ladder now).

