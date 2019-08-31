Gold for Ireland: Roscommon's Aoife O'Rourke crowned European middleweight champion

She becomes only the second Irish female fighter after Katie Taylor to claim a gold medal at the championships.

She defeated Poland's Elzebieta Wojcik in the 75kg final in Madrid last night.

The Castlerea BC boxer's grandfather, the late Dan O'Rourke, was president of the GAA and a Roscommon footballer.

Meanwhile,James Tennyson boosted his career last night with a brutal second round knockout victory over British fighter Atif Shafiq on the undercard of the Vasiliy Lomachenko/Luke Campbell title fight in London's O2 Arena.

Tennyson collect the vacant WBA International lightweight belt but more significantly he again underlined his punching power against a fighter who had an almost identical pro record.

But Shafiq proved no match for Tennyson who has rebooted his career since losing a World super featherweight title fight to Tevin Farmer in Boston in October 2018.

He is far more comfortable operating at lightweight and this was his third win on the spin since that Boston loss.

Tennyson whose pro record now stands at 25-3-0 with 21 of those wins achieved inside the distance, ended the fight with a huge left hook which he landed near the end of the second round.

After a few more shots the referee intervened to bring the contest to a halt. His next fight will be a British title eliminator against Craig Evans.

"I'm real happy with my performance," he said.

