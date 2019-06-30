Gold for Ireland! Boxer Kurt Walker claims European Games glory after stellar final performance

Ireland's Kurt Walker has claimed a gold medal at the European Games in Minsk after defeating Mykola Butsenko in the bantamweight final.

Walker produced a top display in the three-round bout, putting his Ukrainian opponent in all sorts of bother before ultimately getting the decision.

Butsenko had to return to his corner with 30 seconds left in round three to get treatment after Walker opened up a deep cut on his face. The 28-year-old finished strongly with a flurry of punches but Walker tagged him in response, with blood pouring from Butsenko's face as the bout drew to a close.

Walker's great win capped a bittersweet day for Ireland, with Kellie Harrington forced to withdraw from her gold medal fight with a thumb injury.

"I’m disappointed to not be competing but I understand that there’s a bigger picture to be taken into account. It would be too much of a risk to go in there and have another setback," Harrington said.

"I totally respect the advice of the medical staff and the decision of the Performance Director.

"While I’m disappointed, I’m still going to be there for Kurt my teammate, as captain. It’s been an honour to be captain of this boxing team, and I’m going to be cheering him on and I am can’t wait to watch our team collect their medals, and I will carry my silver medal with pride.

"I’m looking forward to getting home, recovering and getting back at it as soon as possible. We came out here having had a fantastic training camp and were excited about testing ourselves against the best in Europe blocks, and we did that. It’s been a fantastic competition for the Irish boxing team and I’m going to continue to trust the team that’s supporting me."

