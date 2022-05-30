Ireland’s Gabriel Dossen is the new European middleweight champion.

The 22-year-old beat England’s Lewis Richardson to secure gold on finals days in Yerevan, Armenia.

He is the 15th Irish fighter to win gold at European level. It was a close fight but Dossen, who won two medals at European Youth level, won on a unanimous 5-0 decision.

It completes a remarkable two weeks for Irish amateur boxing and in particular for Head Coach Zaur Antia.

He guided Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke to gold medal wins at the World championships in Istanbul before flying directly to Yerevan to supervise the men’s team at these championships.

Coached at club level by Mike Mongan in Olympic BC in Galway – the O’Rourke sisters from Castlerea are also members of the club – Dossen’s talents have been recognised since his teenage years. He missed out on the chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics due to an ankle injury.

Dossen laid the foundation for his historic victory in the first round when he consistently beat Richardson to the punch and all five judges gave him the round.

It was mostly more of the same in the second but, surprisingly, three of the judges gave the round to Richardson. Going into the final stanza, Dossen was ahead on two cards, with the fight level on the other three.

The two fighters upped the ante in the last three minutes, and both had their moments The judges were split again but crucially Dossen’s hand was raised and there were no complaints from his opponent or his corner.

Dossen is now guaranteed increased funding from Sport Ireland even though, as things stand, there is no middleweight category in the Olympic programme for Paris 2024.

The other Irish fighters who have won European gold are Aoife O’Rourke (2019), Kurt Walker (2019), Joe Ward (2017, 2015, 2011), Michael Conlan (2015), Katie Taylor (2014, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2006, 2005), Jason Quigley (2013), John Joe Nevin (2013), Ray Moylette (2011), Paddy Barnes (2010), Paul Griffin (1991), Maxie McCullough (1949), Gearoid O Colman (1947), Patrick Dowdall (1939), James Ingle (1939).