Going for gold – Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke reach finals in Bulgaria at Strandja tournament

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke will box for gold medals in the Strandja international tournament in Sofia tomorrow.

The two fighters guaranteed themselves silver medals with convincing semi-final displays in the Bulgarian capital this afternoon.

Harrington, the Tokyo Olympic champion, dominated the first two rounds of her lightweight bout against Rimma Volossenko from Kazakhstan. It was a largely scrappy affair with the Kazakh struggling to make any impression from distance against the elusive Dubliner.

When the fighters did get close the contest became untidy and the referee made frequent interventions.

Volossenko finally had some joy in the third round with four of the judges giving her the nod.

By then Harrington was safety into the gold final bout winning on a unanimous 5-0 verdict (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

She will meet Natalia Shadrina from Serbia in the final tomorrow afternoon.

Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke comfortably outpointed Russian middleweight Anastas Shamonova in in her contest to assure herself of a silver medal.

The reigning European champion and Tokyo Olympic dominated the Russian to secure a unanimous 5-0 win with the five judges all scoring the bout 30-27 in O’Rourke favour.

She meet Panamanian Atheyna Bylon in the gold medal bout tomorrow evening.