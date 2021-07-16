Gloves off as split between IABA Central and Provincial Councils intensifies on eve of Olympics

A DAMAGING internal split in the Irish Athletic Boxing Association has deepened on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics.

The newly-elected officers of the Connacht Council of the IABA face the prospect of expulsion from the organisation, while Covid-19 funding is being withheld from a number of county boards in Connacht, Dublin and the rest of Leinster.

This latest controversy centres on decisions by both the Leinster and Connacht Councils and the Dublin Board to withdraw support from the Association’s Central Council over a variety of issues but particularly the failure to proceed with the election of two new directors.

The Connacht Council also took the unprecedented step of withdrawing their support for the IABA’s Board of Directors.

The actions of the provincial bodies was discussed by IABA’s Central Council in early July. At a meeting they adopted a motion calling on the Board of Directors to withhold announcing the results of the Connacht election until all those who sought to be elected ‘accept and recognise the authority of the Central Council and the IABA’.

However, the Central Council’s proposal was thrown out following a conference call between the CEO of the IABA and the chairman of the Board of Directors because it ‘could be construed as an attempt to undermine the democratic process and could have unforeseen consequences’, according to an email seen by independent.ie.

They advised the Central Council to take a different course of action.

According to the email sent to the Council the newly-elected members of the Connacht Council were to be contacted in writing on the day after their AGM and asked to set our their position in relation to the decision taken by the previous Connacht Provincial Council to withdraw support for the Central Council and the Board of Directors.

The email continues: “If the newly-elected Provincial Council members do not decide to distance themselves from the decision to withdraw support for the Central Council and the Board of Directors within seven days of receipt of the communication outlined above, they should be written to and told that the fact that they are operating outside the legally established structures of the IABA, that their membership to the organisation is no longer recognised”.

In a separate development, the Dublin County Board – which is a separate entity to the Leinster Council – as well as a number of county boards in Leinster and Connacht, have been informed in writing by the Central Council that because of their decision to withdraw support from the Council they are considered to be in dispute with the national governing body and government funding due to them as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has been put on hold.

The statement says: ‘We are putting you on notice that your application for Resilience Funding had been placed ON HOLD until such time as the sub-committee is completely satisfied that these very serious governance concerns have been fully addressed’.

Three of the Irish boxers who will compete in Tokyo, Kellie Harrington, Emmet Brennan and Aoife O’Rourke box out of clubs based in Dublin and Roscommon, though they are not directly impacted by this row.