Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan WON'T be fighting Gennady Golovkin in a title fight next month

Cork middleweight Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan has withdrawn as a possible contender to face unbeaten middleweight World champion Gennady Golovkin in a title fight next month.

Golovkin was due to take on Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez for a second time – they controversially drew in their first clash last September – in Las Vegas on May 5.

However, the Mexican has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following two failed dope tests for the banned substance clenbuterol. His camp blamed the positive test on tainted meat. However, he subsequently withdrew from the May 5 contest pending a hearing which left the Golovkin camp in a frantic search for a replacement.

O’Sullivan, who has won all but two of his 29 professional bouts, was linked with the vacant slot following a serious of excellent performances in the United States. But finding a replacement turned into an unwanted saga as the fight venue was moved to Los Angeles and the various governing bodies of professional boxing vied over who should get the nod.

Earlier yesterday there were was speculation that the fight would be cancelled and last night O’Sullivan’s trainer Packie Collins formally withdrew his fighter from the list of candidates being considered. In a tweet Collins stated ‘because of all the uncertainty we have made the decision to withdraw Spike O’Sullivan as a possible opponent.”

But O’Sullivan will still be heading to the west coast of the US next month as he fights on a Golden Boy promotion in LA on May 4 against an unnamed opponent. There were unconfirmed reports from LA last night that a failure of the two camps to agree on financial terms for the O’Sullivan-Golovkin fight contributed to the decision of the Irishman to pull out.

