Gardaí investigating criminal damage at The Helix as Tyson Fury event is cancelled amid graffiti protest

Two events featuring controversial boxer Tyson Fury have been cancelled in Dublin and Cork due to 'unforeseen circumstances', it has been announced.

Two events featuring controversial boxer Tyson Fury have been cancelled in Dublin and Cork due to 'unforeseen circumstances', it has been announced.

'An Evening with Tyson Fury' was due to take place at the Cork Opera House on February 12, before moving on to The Helix in DCU on February 13. However, both events were cancelled this afternoon.

Graffiti protesting the event was sprayed on the exterior of The Helix, which was reported by the venue to the Gardai.

The Helix said the cancellation was due to 'unforeseen circumstances' while the Cork Opera House put it down to 'circumstances beyond our control'.

"There was minor criminal damage to The Helix (Tuesday 5th February) which has been referred to An Garda Siochana. The Helix has no further comment at this stage as these matters are subject to investigation by the gardai," The Helix said in a statement.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances An Evening with Tyson Fury on Wednesday the 13th February at The Helix has been cancelled.

Due to unforeseen circumstances An Evening with Tyson Fury on Wednesday the 13th February at The Helix has been cancelled.



Tickets purchased using a credit or debit card will be refunded in full.



Cash refunds will be done by phone and The Helix Box Office will be in touch pic.twitter.com/kRTXvtZ9UC — The Helix (@TheHelixDublin) February 5, 2019 Due to circumstances beyond our control An Evening with Tyson Fury at Cork Opera House has been cancelled.

Our staff will be in touch with ticket holders to arrange a refund.

If you have any queries please contact us: 021 4270022.

We apologise for the obvious inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/Rpn5FJLo8f — Cork Opera House (@CorkOperaHouse) February 5, 2019

"Tickets purchased using a credit or debit card will be refunded in full.

"Cash refunds will be done by phone and The Helix Box Office will be in touch."

Online Editors