MIKE MONGAN hailed Gabriel Dossen’s performance after the stylish Galway middleweight secured his first Elite title at the National Championships at Dublin’s National Stadium last night.

Gabriel Dossen praised after middleweight triumph at the National Elite finals

The Olympic BC man, who beat last year’s finalists Michael Nevin and Brett McGinty en route to the 75kg decider, outpointed 2017 champion Emmett Brennan on a unanimous decision.

“I said all along that Gabriel is peaking at the right time. He’s beaten a champion and a finalist and a former champion to win his first Elite title at the first time of asking and you have to be happy with that,” said Mongan.

Kieran Molloy defended his welterweight title after an absorbing victory over Limerick’s Paddy Donovan.

European Under-22 champion Amy Broadhurst claimed her first Elite title and two-time Commonwealth finalist Michaela Walsh retained her belt versus Dearbhla Duffy.

Four contests ended on 3-2 splits, Leona Houlihan, Carly McNaul and James McGivern and Christina Desmond edging their bouts.

World champion Kellie Harrington beat Serbia’s Jelena Jelic in an international bout.

NATIONAL ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS

F48kg: C Fleck (Canal) bt D Barr (Ilies Golden Gloves) 3-1

49kg: R Buckley (St Teresas) bt S Mari (Monkstown Dublin) 5-0

F75kg: A O’Rourke (Castlerea) bt C O’Neill (Athlone) 5-0

F57kg: M Walsh (Monkstown) bt D Duffy (Crumlin) 5-0

57kg: P Adamus (Drimnagh) bt C Cekiso (Portlaoise) 3-2

60kg: D Joyce (Ballymun) bt D Bradley (Errigal) 5-0

64kg: A Broadhurst (Dealgan) bt M McElligot (St Michaels Athy) 5-0

52kg: A Hession (Monivea) bt E Metcalf (Hyland BA) 4-1

75kg: G Dossen (Olympic) bt E Brennan (Glasnevin) 5-0

80kg: Leona Houlihan (Crumlin) bt Lisa Browne (Aglish) 3-2

91kg: A Browne (St Michaels) bt K Okungbowa Athlone) RSCI3

F54kg: Flannery (Baldoyle) W/O

F60kg: Harrington (St Mary’s) W/O

F80+kg: N Fox (Rathkeale) W/O

