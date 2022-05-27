Gabriel Dossen guaranteed at least a bronze medal at European Championships

Gabriel Dossen of Ireland is declared the winner against Rami Mofid Kiwan

Middleweight Gabriel Dossen is guaranteed a bronze medal at the European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia, after qualifying for Sunday’s semi-finals. He fashioned a 4-1 decision win over Norway’s Mindaugas Gedminas.

This was a breakthrough win for the 22-year-old who boxes out of Olympic BC in Galway. He won back-to-back European Youth bronze medals in 2016 and 2017 and won his first Irish elite title two years later.

He missed out on the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury. Securing a podium place guarantees him €25,000 in funding from Sport Ireland.

But at the moment there is no middleweight category in the provisional programme for the Olympic tournament in Paris 2004 which means he would either have to compete in either the 71kg or 80kg class.

His victory today caps a remarkable ten days for Olympic BC as newly crowned World light middleweight champion Lisa O’Rourke is also a club member.

Dossen’s faster hands were the key to his triumph in an all-southpaw contest. The Norwegian’s fate was sealed before he was forced to take a standing count in the final round.

In a sporting gesture, the Irish fighter sat on the bottom rope in order to let his opponent leave the ring first. His focus now switches to turning the bronze medal into at least a silver.

But there was no medal joy for the three other Irish fighters in action in the morning session.

Minimum weight Ricky Mari lost on a unanimous 5-0 decision to Bulgaria’s European U-22 bronze medallist Ergyuna Sebahtin, while bantamweight Sean Mari lost on a split 4-1 decision to England’s Kiaran MacDonald.

Lightweight JP Hale also lost on a 4-1 split decision to Georgian Artyursh.

Later this afternoon Dylan Eagleson faces Spain’s Gabriel Escobar Mascunano in the bantamweight quarter-final.