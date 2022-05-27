Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson guaranteed at least a bronze medal at European Championships

Ireland’s Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson have secured bronze medals at the European boxing championships in Yerevan, Armenia, this afternoon.

Middleweight Dossen is through to the semi-final of the middleweight division while Eagleson will be in action in the last four of the bantamweight division. Both fights are scheduled for Sunday.

Dossen fashioned a 4-1 decision win over Norway’s Mindaugas Gedminas while 19-year-old Bangor fighter Eagleson came from behind to defeat Spain’s Gabriel Masunamo Escobar by the same margin.

This was a breakthrough win for the 22-year-old Dossen, who boxes out of Olympic BC in Galway. He won back-to-back European Youth bronze medals in 2016 and 2017 and won his first Irish elite title two years later.

He missed out on the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury. Securing a podium place guarantees him €25,000 in funding from Sport Ireland.

But at the moment there is no middleweight category in the provisional programme for the Olympic tournament in Paris 2004, which means he would either have to compete in either the 71kg or 80kg class.

His victory today caps a remarkable ten days for Olympic BC as newly crowned World light middleweight champion Lisa O’Rourke is also a club member.

Dossen’s faster hands were the key to his triumph in an all-southpaw contest. The Norwegian’s fate was sealed before he was forced to take a standing count in the final round.

In a sporting gesture, the Irish fighter sat on the bottom rope in order to let his opponent leave the ring first. His focus now switches to turning the bronze medal into at least a silver.

Eagleson’s achievement is remarkable given his age. Boxing out of the St Paul’s club in Belfast, he underlined his potential when he won a medal at the European U-22 championships earlier this year.

This was his first senior international and the emotional reaction of the Irish coach team led by Zaur Antia to the result underlined both the significance of the win and the tactical acumen he displayed during the contest.

Against a more experienced opponent, Eagleson was behind 2-3 on the judges’ scorecards after round one. But he adjusted his tactics and won the second stanza 4-1. This meant the southpaw fighter went ahead on one card and level on the other four going into the final round.

In a terrific last round, his early work set the tone; it was close with both fighters celebrating at the final bell, but it was Eagleson’s arm which was raised by the referee.

It was the biggest win of his career and he now looks set to receive €25,000 in funding from Sport Ireland. Like Dossen, he faces a dilemma as there is no bantamweight division in the men’s Olympic boxing tournament in Paris in 2024.

Unless there is a change in the programme he will have to challenge for a place in either the 51kg or more likely 57kg division.

There was no medal joy for the three other Irish fighters in quarter-final action.

Minimum weight Ricky Mari lost on a unanimous 5-0 decision to Bulgaria’s European U-22 bronze medallist Ergyuna Sebahtin while bantamweight Sean Mari lost on a split 4-1 decision to England’s Kiaran MacDonald.

Lightweight JP Hale also lost on a 4-1 split decision to Georgian Artyursh.