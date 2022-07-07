Future of Irish boxing is ‘grim’ unless members back reform measures

The future of boxing in Ireland is ‘grim’ with the sport facing long-term damaging restrictions unless members back reform measures at an EGM on Sunday, according to a joint statement issued by Board of Directors Chairman Ciarán Kirwan and chief executive Fergal Carruth.

The Directors met Minister of Sport Jack Chambers TD and Sport Ireland High Performance director Paul McDermott last night.

The Minister officially informed the board that if a proposal to expand the board does not receive the required 75 percent support from club delegates at the meeting in Roscommon, there will be an immediate 15 percent cut in funding to the IABA.

Furthermore, the IABA and clubs will not be able to access Dormant Accounts funding, or Sports Capital and Equipment Grants. Funding through local authorities will be curtailed and an increasing level of funding cuts will be introduced over the coming months.

Sport Ireland Return to Sport grants, which this year enabled the IABA to pay the full insurance and affiliation costs for every affiliated club in Ireland, will no longer be available.

Despite the financial turbulence which a rejection of the motion will cause, the odds on it being backed by three-quarters of the delegates who attend remain very long. Ironically, the intervention of the Minister has strengthened the resolve of many delegates to reject it.

Pointedly, the statement ends by stating that the five IABA representatives on the current board, outgoing President Dominic O’Rourke, Ted Barry (Munster), Andrew Duncan (Leinster), Charlie Toland (Ulster) and Tom Geraghty (Connacht) “have pledged their wholehearted backing for reform”.

Members are legally obliged to support board decisions regardless of their personal views.

According to the statement, delegates from Ireland’s 338 affiliated clubs will be asked to vote on the composition of the IABA’s board, expanding the board from its current 10 members to 12.

If approved, this newly constituted board will include six independent members, along with athlete and coach representatives, whilst also addressing the lack of female representation on the board.

The new board would then be tasked with deciding how to deal with the remaining recommendations in the recently published IABA Governance Review.

Board Chairperson, Ciarán Kirwan, said in the statement: “The scale of the choice facing Irish boxing shouldn’t be underestimated, but with all change comes opportunity.

“Boxers create and exploit opportunities in every bout. So, too, must we. Like any bout, this won’t be easy - but the prospect of a battle has never daunted any boxer or coach. We must be as fearless.

“The consequences of choosing not to reform, or choosing not to enter our second phase, are grim. The Minister for Sport has been very clear - boxing will face funding cuts. Boxing will be constrained.

“We cannot allow this fate for Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport - indeed, we cannot allow this fate for the sport which has brought Ireland two World Championship titles this year. The power to prevent this fate lies with every club in Ireland - the decision is theirs, and theirs alone”, he said.

IABA’s Chief Executive, Fergal Carruth, added: “We know that proposed changes to the Office of the President have concerned many in the boxing family.

“The proposals will elevate the Office of the President above politics within our sport. The Office of the President of the IABA will, if Motion One passes, become the jewel in the crown of Irish Boxing. The President will be an ambassador for boxing, not only across Irish society, but an Ambassador for Irish boxing across the world,” he said.

The statement confirms that 60 voting delegates must attend the EGM and 75 percent of those must support the motion in order for it to pass. “The IABA recognises the challenges in uniting the Irish boxing family in a change of this magnitude, given staunch opposition to the proposals,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in the Seanad yesterday that two members of the Board of Directors, who were facing internal disciplinary proceedings arising from the circulation in 2021 of a document critical of the High Performance Unit and suggesting the then director Bernard Dunne not be offered a new contract after the Tokyo Olympics, have been cleared.

Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy, a long-time critic of the current IABA leadership, also pointed out that in another disciplinary case, volunteers who had their membership annulled had to defend themselves at their own expense before Sports Solution Ireland.

“These volunteers were suspended in the middle of an election campaign, the result of which still haven’t been announced even though the vote took place. They all won their case, but the result has never been published because the IABA don’t want it published.”

Senator Carrigy pointed out that none of the 64 recommendations in the Brian MacNeice governance report, which forms the basis of the reform package, refer to the “people who are actually in charge of the sport”.

“For boxing to move forward we need to remove those who have been at the helm of the organisation for the last eight or nine years,” he said.

Replying to questions about the SDSI ruling, including how much the IABA spent on legal expenses on the cases, a spokesperson said. “SDSI’s rules dictate that all proceedings are confidential. As the IABA is bound by that confidentiality, we cannot comment. All relevant parties are bound by that same confidentiality.”

Meanwhile the result of the long awaited Central Council elections are due to be announced at the EGM on Sunday. So far, the IABA has not indicated whether Sunday’s EGM will be open to the press.