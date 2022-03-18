Future of boxing as an Olympic sport hangs in balance as sponsorship deal with Russia’s Gazprom is questioned

The future of boxing as an Olympic sport hangs in the balance as the beleaguered International Boxing Association comes under pressure from 18 of its own member countries over its controversial sponsorship deal with the Russian state-owned gas conglomerate Gazprom.

The United States, England, France, Australia, New Zealand and Canada are among the countries spearheading a campaign to force the IBA and its Russian President, Umar Kremlev, to reveal details of the deal with Gazprom.

In an email sent to IBA headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday and circulated to all members federations, the Common Cause Alliance Group points out that other sporting bodies such as UEFA had severed links with Gazprom in order to protect the reputation of their sport.

Prior to the last Board meeting of the IBA earlier this month, the group sent an eight-point action designed to address the fall-out from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It sought the immediate cessation of the IBA’s partnership with Gazprom.

At a tense five-hour meeting, the Board of Directors declined to cut their links with Gazprom while the President Umar Kremlev rejected a call from one Board member to step down.

According to sources, he told the directors his ability to carry out his duties as President had not been impeded by western restrictions imposed in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also claimed he had been recently granted a visa to visit the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the IBA said the organisation does ‘not comment directly on consular matters.’

In reply to specific questions from Independent.ie, the IBA statement referenced a declaration signed by Irish Minister for Sport Jack Chambers as part of the justification for not ditching their deal with Gazprom.

“Having recently rebranded, IBA is currently working on diversifying its commercial revenue stream and IBA’s commercial relationships are under review.

“It is not currently possible to limit IBA’s existing relationship without a very significant detrimental impact on athlete sport and the development of boxing – two elements to which IBA is fully committed.

“In this respect, IBA notes the statement signed earlier this week by the sports minister of Ireland that called only for such limits where possible.”

Together with Ministers of Sports from 37 other countries, Deputy Chambers co-signed a statement issued on March 8 which called for a sporting boycott on Russia and Belarus in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

It asked ‘whenever possible, appropriate actions should be taken to limit sponsorship and other financial support from entities with links to the Russian or Belarusian states.’

At the IBA Board meeting the directors agreed to ban all Russian and Belarusian boxers from international tournaments, though initially speakers favoured allowing them compete as neutrals. Neither country will be allowed host tournaments run under the auspices of the IBA.

But it is the deal with Gazprom, which could be worth $50m to the IBA, which threatens the fragile unity of the organisation but more significantly the future of boxing in the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee has already excluded boxing from its list of definite sports at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Boxing is included in the programme for Paris 2024 but it’s not clear whether this is dependent on the IBA being accepted back into the IOC.

The IBA has until late next year to comply with a list of conditions on governance, finance and judging.

The organisation was suspended in 2019 and the IOC has consistently refused to say whether they are again prepared to run the boxing tournament in Paris as they did in Tokyo if the IBA remain outside the fold.

Asked to comment on the IBA’s decision to maintain their links with Gazprom, a spokesman said: “The recognition of the International Boxing Association by the IOC has been suspended since June 2019.”

Even before the war in Ukraine erupted, the IOC had expressed strong reservations about the IBA’s over dependence on Gazprom, which is its only corporate sponsor.

In the email to IBA secretary general Istvan Kovacs, the Common Cause Alliance Group point out that both an internal financial audit as well as the IOC Interim Report published last December alluded to the large dependence on Gazprom’s sponsorship revenue.

“Diversification of revenue streams was mentioned as one of the top priorities for the IBA by the IOC.

“As leaders of NF’s (National Federations) we would like to understand the consequences that the IBA could face as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Government with assistance of the Belarussian Government.”

The group has requested the IBA Chief Financial Officer for the following information before the close of business next Wednesday.:

• Balance sheet actuals through February 28, 2022

• Projected income statement actual versus budgeted through February 28, 2022 including detailed breakdown of IBA payroll/personnel expenses, marketing expenses, communication expenses and external service payments

• Projected cash flow statement through February 28, 2022

The IBA are due to host the women’s world boxing championships in Istanbul in May where a Congress and Presidential election is also due to the held.

The survival of amateur boxing depends on the sport, which IOC President Thomas Bach described last year as a ‘problem child’ retaining its Olympics status.

It would be catastrophe for Ireland if boxing which has secured 18 of the country’s 35 Olympic medals was dropped from the Olympics.