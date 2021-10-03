| 8.3°C Dublin

Fury insists he can take all the belts after seeing off Deontay

Tyson believes Wilder is mentally fragile for not accepting last defeat

Gareth A Davies

The big picture for boxing as Tyson Fury defends the World Boxing Council heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next Saturday is that if the Alabamian claims the belt back from his Lancastrian rival, control of the heavyweight division is ceded by Britain to the United States and Ukraine.

In the wake of Anthony Joshua being dethroned as a three-belt champion last weekend by Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fury carries the hopes of fans into the ring in Sin City given that the reality of a defeat moves the all-British blockbuster a long way further from taking place any time soon.

Rightly, Fury is insistent that his only focus is Wilder, who he sees as “still the most dangerous fighter” in the heavyweight division.

