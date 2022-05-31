From the Ivory Coast to Galway and a family of many talents: Meet Ireland’s new European Champion Gabriel Dossen

When Gabriel Dossen walked through the doors of Olympic Boxing Club in Galway at the age of 16 his prowess in the ring was already well known in the city.

It was the late John Cahill, who died last November, who first nurtured Dossen, who was born in the Ivory Coast but came to Ireland with his family when he was an infant.

Eight years after coming under the tutelage of his current club coach Mike Mongan, 22-year-old Dossen became the 15th Irish boxer since 1939 to win a gold medal at the European Championships. He was making his debut at this level.

The 22-year-old beat England’s Lewis Richardson to secure gold on finals day in Yerevan, Armenia.

It was a close fight but Dossen, who has also claimed two medals at European Youth level, won on a unanimous 5-0 decision.

“This has been coming for a long time,” said Mongan.

He had contested five national finals while a member of Furbo Boxing Club which Cahill ran for many years. Since linking up with Olympic BC, Dossen has captured nine national titles including two Elite pennants in 2019 and 2021.

In December 2016, he was the youngest member of the Irish squad competing at the World Youth championships in St Petersburg. He came home with a bronze medal and the following year he secured another bronze medal at the European Youth championships in Turkey.

There have been setbacks as well. In 2019, he defeated Michael Nevin on a split 3-2 decision in the quarter-finals of the elite championship. A few days later he ruptured the meniscus ligament in his knee while training.

“We were able to tape it up and we went on the beat Brett McGinty in the semi-final and Emmet Brennan in the final. But we knew he couldn’t go forward for Olympic selection because of the injury. He had to have surgery to repair the damage,” said Mongan. “As a result, he missed out on the 2020 Olympics. It just wasn’t his time,”.

The quality in the middleweight division at the 2019 elite is underlined by the fact that Brennan moved up to light-heavyweight and made the Tokyo Olympics; McGinty is unbeaten as a professional while Nevin looked set to challenge for the Olympic spot in the 75kg category before opting to step away from the High Performance squad.

Since finishing his second-level education Dossen has been on a sports scholarship in AIT Athlone where he studied business management and accounting.

His father is originally from Liberia and his mother is a native of Ethiopia – the family live with their mother in Galway.

Two of Gabriel’s siblings are talented soccer players: Aaron plays with Galway United while Eve is on the Republic of Ireland U-19 soccer squad. Before he focused on boxing, Gabriel played Gaelic games at underage level with St Michael’s.

It has been a historic ten days for the Olympic club as Lisa O’Rourke who won a gold medal at the World Championship in Turkey also boxes out of the club.

“It has been unreal winning a World and a European within the space of a couple of weeks. Now we have youngsters flooding into the door wanting to take up boxing. It is fantastic,” said Mongan.

It completes a remarkable two weeks for Irish amateur boxing and in particular for head coach Zaur Antia. He guided Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke to win gold medals at the World Championships in Istanbul before flying directly to Yerevan to supervise the men’s team at these championships.

Yesterday, he also saw 19-year-old Dylan Eagleson take home silver after losing a unanimous decision to experienced French opponent Billal Bennama in the final.

Still, it was an incredible achievement for Eagleson to reach the final in his first major championship at elite level. He previously medalled at the European U-22 championships earlier year.

For Dossen, the gold means he is now guaranteed increased funding from Sport Ireland even though as things stand there is no middleweight category in the Olympic programme for Paris 2024.

The other Irish fighters who have won European gold are Aoife O’Rourke (2019), Kurt Walker (2019), Joe Ward (2017, 2015, 2011), Michael Conlan (2015), Katie Taylor (2014, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2006, 2005), Jason Quigley (2013), John Joe Nevin (2013), Ray Moylette (2011), Paddy Barnes (2010), Paul Griffin (1991), Maxie McCullough (1949), Gearóid O’Colman (1947), Patrick Dowdall (1939), and James Ingle (1939).