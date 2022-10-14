Close

Premium

From Georgia with gloves – How Zaur Antia left behind turmoil in his homeland to become a constant positive in Irish boxing

The boxing trainer talks to Vincent Hogan on an eventful 20 years since arriving on these shores and why he 'wanted to fix the damage of Rio’

Ireland head coach Zaur Antia. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland head coach Zaur Antia. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Zaur Antia. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Zaur Antia. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Almost 20 years on, his English is still a fragmented jumble, a study in contrasts when you note the coherence of his hands.

Zaur Antia’s gift has always been descriptive, just not exclusively verbal. The boxers who became a part of his job interview back in 2003 could identify it instantaneously. They didn’t need the bridge of language to understand what he was telling them.

Most Watched

Privacy