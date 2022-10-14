From Georgia with gloves – How Zaur Antia left behind turmoil in his homeland to become a constant positive in Irish boxing

Almost 20 years on, his English is still a fragmented jumble, a study in contrasts when you note the coherence of his hands.

Zaur Antia’s gift has always been descriptive, just not exclusively verbal. The boxers who became a part of his job interview back in 2003 could identify it instantaneously. They didn’t need the bridge of language to understand what he was telling them.

Antia’s interview challenge was to present a one-week training plan suitable for an upcoming international against Cuba. If necessary, he reckons, he could have presented half a dozen.

But what nobody really knew that day was that the Georgian’s heart was all but pounding out of his ribcage.

Dan O’Connell, the Irish official who’d recommended him to the IABA after seeing Zaur in action during a refereeing course in his native Poti, noticed it the night before and recommended a few calming drinks.

But five pints of Guinness later, Zaur woke with a pounding headache.

The nerves?

Antia smiles gently now at the memory of that day. He remembers, especially, the piercing eyes of Gary Keegan observing what effectively amounted to sign language. Keegan had begun the interview by seeking a definition of Antia’s coaching philosophy.

Zaur’s reply was that he had a multiple. He was just mildly terrified that he could not convey them.

“I had such a good reputation at home and throughout the old Soviet Union that I was thinking, what if I fail the interview?” he remembers now. “Will they say at home, ‘Maybe he’s not that good. Not as good as we thought anyway!’

“With Gary, immediately I felt he was somebody very intelligent. I remember the expression on his face was very intense. Like, ‘Who is this?’

“He had these eyes burning into me, like arrows.”

On so many levels, smiles became the only reassurance he could find during those early days in Ireland. They came that day from boxers like Kenneth Egan and Eric Donovan. From Keegan eventually and Zaur’s fellow interviewee, Billy Walsh, who actually got that head coach’s job.

And they came later from a man like the late Austin Carruth, father of Olympic gold medallist, Michael, and now departed Association CEO, Fergal.

Antia remembers especially the fierceness of Carruth’s gaze while watching him deliver an early coaching seminar and sensing he understood precisely what it relayed.

“He was looking at me very sternly over his glasses and I see what he is thinking because Georgians and Irish are very similar,” Zaur says now, smiling. “We are people who have had huge wars in our past, we are very proud countries.

“And what I see in his look is, ‘We are a boxing country, why do we need a foreigner to show us how to box?’”

In time, they became friends, but only through the evidence of the gym.

Zaur was just 40 when he landed in Ireland, a six-time Georgian champion who’d become one of the most respected coaches in the now splintered Soviet landscape. A boxing obsessive for whom the sport has never been less than all-consuming.

Georgia’s new-found independence in ’91 delivered a four-year civil war through which the country wrestled with often harrowing poverty.

Married to Nona at just 20, Zaur began bringing his boxers home for sustenance until his wife complained that they were effectively eating the family’s food.

In time, he would source a letter from Poti’s mayor essentially begging local restaurants to feed his boxers. But through the turmoil of the time, Antia’s focus never left the ring.

That focus has often, he believes, been his safety net, specifically in ’08 when – for three days during the Beijing Olympics – Zaur could not make contact with Nona and their youngest son, Georghe, after Russian bombs began falling on Poti.

The two had travelled back to Georgia on a holiday just as Russia launched an attack on South Ossetia. Had eldest son, David, travelled with them, he would instantly have been conscripted into national service.

Walsh, who roomed with Antia during those Games, has spoken of finding him pacing corridors in the dead of night, cigarette in hand, desperation in his eyes. Ireland’s boxers would win three medals at those Olympics, none of them aware of their coach’s trauma.

“The gym has always been my Heaven,” Antia explains now.

“It’s the place I can lose myself, shut out everything. The civil war was a very bad time in Georgia. We had no lights, no heat, no water. I was not very poor, but my boxers had nothing. They weren’t able to get food at home and that worried me because, without proper nutrition, you cannot really fight.

“It was a very bad time and I wanted to keep some kind of normality for them. Sometimes, all they might have to eat in the day was bread and some tea. One day, Nona confronted me.

“She said, ‘I am not against you bringing the boxers home, but you have children (Natia and David) too and, sometimes, there is not enough food!’ That’s when I went to the restaurants for help.

“Recently, I went back to Georgia and met some of my old boxers. They reminded me that I would always make a passionate five-minute speech before sparring and, through that speech, they would forget their hunger.

“That’s what I mean about the gym. I come alive there.”

And Beijing more than a decade later?

“There were no phone lines, there was no internet,” he remembers now. “All I knew was that the Russians were everywhere and I couldn’t make contact with my family.

“The Russians were bombing the boats and ships in the port. Destroying them. They had tanks everywhere.

“Eventually one of my friends was able to tell me that everything was fine. That they were safe. My wife told me later how a huge bomb landed less than a kilometre from the house one morning. That was when they fled to the mountains where her sister, Manana, lives.

“In Beijing, I decided not to show my worry to anyone. I decided that I would deal with it by being positive. That they would not see this. I knew I needed sleep, but I could not sleep.

“Later I heard that one of my favourite boxers, Zurab Barbakadze – a Georgian youth champion – died after being hit in the stomach by debris from a bomb. I found that very hard.

“But in the gym, I worked like crazy. And the boxers knew nothing because I’d put on this performance. What happens to me is that, no matter what problem I have, the moment I see the gym, everything disappears.

“But I was exhausted too, it was very difficult. The moment training would finish, bang, I’d be shattered again. Only Billy really knew.”

Mention of Walsh maybe invites a mental rewind here.

Because those ’08 Olympic boxing medals, Ireland’s first since ’92, came five years on from the establishment of the High Performance Unit under Keegan’s direction with Walsh as head coach and Antia in the newly created post of technical coach.

Keegan would depart the programme that year; Walsh would leave it seven years later and, of course, Bernard Dunne – this year – became the third HP Director lost to an endlessly turbulent relationship with Irish boxing’s governing, Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

Despite that turbulence, the High Performance Unit has now delivered nine Olympic medals. From little acorns, a defiant oak now endures. But the journey hasn’t been simple.

Without funds for bed and breakfast accommodation, the boxers initially slept on blow-up beds on the floor of the National Stadium gym before, in time, they converted the attic and brought in bunk beds.

With Nona still back home in Georgia, Antia essentially buried himself in work. Technically, he had encountered a skills deficit in the Irish boxers entirely faithful to historic East European perception.

“My club boxers at home would have been 1,000 per cent better technically,” he reflects now. “I mean I had a super-heavyweight at home, Zurab Sarsania, who was one of the best boxers in the world, but was sadly murdered in Russia at just 21.

“When one of my Georgian boxers was drawn to fight an Irish or English opponent, I was always happy. Because I felt they were just going to fight and that they wouldn’t be technically strong.”

Through Antia’s connections, Keegan sourced priceless if punishing training camps in the East. And one, in Vladivostok prior to those Beijing Games, comes back now as a defining point of intersection.

The Irish purposefully confined their sparring to Russia’s lower-ranked fighters until their hosts requested a last-day box-off against their number ones. Suddenly, Keegan, Walsh and Antia sensed real psychological opportunity.

“I could see that the Russian number ones had very heavy spars for four days and their coach wanted to use us for an easy finish so that they could go home happy,” Antia remembers now.

“They had been killing their boxers and thought a last spar against Ireland would be easy.

“And I am thinking, ‘They are not fresh, but my boys are fresh!’ I said it to Gary. ‘I think now is the time!’ And he said, ‘Let’s go!’

“The first time we took our boxers to Russia, they were getting hammered. But they were like magnets for information too. I could see something special happen in how they grew. So we put the boys in that day in Vladivostok and everyone won. Kenny Egan. Paddy Barnes. John Joe Joyce. Darren Sutherland destroyed their world champion.

“When we came home, the Russian coach – who was a good friend of mine – rang me. ‘Zauri,’ he says. ‘No more training camps with Ireland. The federation (is) not happy with me!’

“Later, we go to Ukraine for training with Jason Quigley, Joe Ward and Darren O’Neill, really good boxers. And we destroyed them. And their coach says to me, ‘Finished! Never again!’”

Nona had arrived in Dublin in ’05, the family settling in Crumlin first before their friendship with Katie Taylor’s family brought about the move to Bray – their home for more than 15 years now.

In Georgia, male boxers never sparred with females, but Katie now changed the rules.

“I had never seen a girl like her before,” says Antia, who worked the corner with Pete Taylor for three of Katie’s World Championship wins as well as that emotional gold medal triumph at the London Olympics 10 years ago.

Those Games set the highest ever water-mark for Irish boxing with five medals coming home. But, Walsh now in America, Rio four years later would bring a precipitous fall.

And with it an opportunity for Zaur Antia to leave. By now, he’d been the recipient of many offers but two were especially lucrative.

One came from Saudi Arabia, the other from Azerbaijan. And the latter, he admits, proved especially persistent.

“They approached me first at the European Games in Baku (2015), this big government Jeep collected me to meet one of their officials in a restaurant. We are the only two people in the restaurant and he says to me, ‘Forget about Ireland. Your own country is right beside us here and I’ll give you 10 times more than Ireland give you!’

“My father was still alive at the time and I remember thinking, ‘If I go, I will be closer to my family!’ Later, we had my son, Georghe’s, wedding back in Georgia. These people arrived to the wedding with huge bouquets of flowers. And also an envelope. Inside? Two-thousand euro to go towards the wedding!

“And I’m thinking, ‘How can I refuse these people?’

“They were offering a very good house too, special work with rich people in a children’s school for my wife and €50 for every competition I went to. And many thousands for any medal won. It was not normal.

“But I have a very special Georgian friend here in Ireland. He said to me, ‘Look, Azerbaijan is our neighbour, a very rich country. But it’s unstable. You live in a beautiful place here. You are safe. What happens in Azerbaijan tomorrow?’”

The most intense canvassing for his signature had come immediately after Rio when Antia’s appetite for staying might have been at its lowest. But, if anything, Ireland’s meltdown at those Games simply deepened his resolve to fix things.

A successful Games might, he reflects, have made it easier to leave.

Antia says he has no appetite for discussing the seemingly perpetual administrative woes that triggered a recent cut of Government funding for the IABA.

On the contrary, he feels only deep frustration at the continuing media focus on such stories, given what he regards as Irish boxing’s extraordinary recovery from Brazil. Having qualified seven boxers for Tokyo, they medalled through Kellie Harrington (gold) and Aidan Walsh (bronze) while, this year, Lisa O’Rourke and Amy Broadhurst both brought home World Championship golds from Istanbul.

“I wanted to fix the damage of Rio,” Antia says flatly now, pointedly name-checking coaches like John Conlan and Dmitry Dmitruk who play key roles in helping him do just that.

“If I had a big achievement in Rio, definitely I could be gone. It would have been easier to leave Ireland knowing that things were good.

“But Michael Conlan was completely robbed in Rio. Katie Taylor? I was at a coaching seminar in Germany and they used a video of the fight Katie was supposed to have lost. Everybody who gave that fight to Katie passed their exams.

“So when I come back from Rio with no success, with Billy in America, with the Federation having its problems, with the Government involved too, what I feel is we did not deserve this. And I cannot leave like this. Inside of me, I cannot go a loser.

“And, remember, I never had any conflict with anybody.

“Through all the trouble, the gym has always stayed positive. We lose these great men in Gary and Billy and Bernard, but we keep the gym positive. When we were in that dip (after Rio), everybody told me we would never recover.

“But we did and, for that, we deserve more support. This year, we have two World champions, a European champion and a European silver. Ireland never won two golds at the World Championships. Could’ve been three.

“If Kellie Harrington hadn’t been injured, we would have had three. That’s what kills me. I am very hungry!”

In the past week, there was another “big offer” from abroad and another family conference to consider the attractions of leaving.

“I am always testing myself,” Antia says with an enigmatic smile. “If I go now, it will be to prove again that I am the best coach. That will be the only thing driving me.

“But my grandchildren (he has four) were born here. Twenty years is a long time. And I am 60 years old!” he concludes as that gentle Georgian smile finally gives way to a great, chainsaw cackle.