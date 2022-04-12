Fresh doubt cast over boxing’s participation in 2024 Paris Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has again cast doubt over whether the beleaguered International Boxing Association will be allowed back into the Olympic fold prior to the Paris Games.

Less than ten days after IBA secured approval from the executive board of the International Olympic Committee on a new qualification process for boxing at the Paris Games, Independent.ie has learned that the IOC actually still has big concerns over the entire process.

Two high-ranking OCI officials, Pâquerette Girard Zappelli, who is the organisation’s Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, and the IOC Sport Director Kit McDonnell, have written to IBA President Umar Kremlev with a list of concerns.

They acknowledge that their own executive board approved what they describe as the ‘technical elements’ of the Boxing Qualification System (BQS) for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

According to the letter, the approval of the Boxing QS is part of the ‘standard responsibilities of all International Federations’

However, the IOC now want to ascertain how the IBA plan to deliver the Qualification System to ensure fairness and transparency in the areas of refereeing and judging.

More worryingly for the IBA, the IOC express concern over the fact that the majority of the Olympic quota places are to be distributed through a ranking system that has yet to be detailed.

“This reliance on a ranking system which has not yet been implemented may generate additional challenges for you to deliver the promised Boxing QS, in particular in case of technical difficulties or any financial issues,” according to the letter.

The IBA say they plan to stage what they describe as Global Cup tournaments in 2024 at which boxers can secure ranking points. However, they have yet to list where these tournaments will be held, how many there will be or how boxers can earn ranking points.

Now the IOC want to know:

− the confirmation of host cities of ranking-qualifying events;

− the governance and financial structures of the events;

− the ranking system per se (point distribution and its reasonings);

− the guarantees of acceptable levels of Technical Officials’ management, particularly, that of the Referees and Judges; and

− any other relevant information.

The IBA say they will publish details of the tournaments and the point system at the end of this year.

The IOC has also given the IBA a deadline of May 2 to supply them with a copy of their updated documentation detailing new processes with regard to referees and judges.

“These documents will be the baseline for both PwC’s independent compliance assessment of your operations in the upcoming Women’s World Championships, as well as for the IOC’s analysis of IBA’s progress in this front,” according to the letter.

Though the letter makes no reference to the IBA’s controversial sponsorship deal with the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom, it pointedly seeks to be informed ‘of the actions IBA has planned to reach financial diversity and independence.’

While the letter is couched in diplomatic language, the unmistakable message to the IBA is that the IOC remain on their case and unless they comply with these lists of requirements the chances are they will not be back in the Olympic fold any time soon.

But the key question remains unanswered. In the event of the IBA remaining outside the fold, will the IOC be prepared to run the boxing tournament themselves at the Paris Games as they did in Tokyo last year?