Freddie Roach - "Tyson Fury has the vision to evade Deontay Wilder blows and win by knockout."

The keys to victory for Tyson Fury over Deontay Wilder are movement, his jab, staying off the ropes and what he can do switching from orthodox to southpaw.

In boxing terms, it is not a hard fight and I am surprised Fury is not the favourite.

There are many different ways for Fury to approach this. I think the best strategy is to outbox Wilder for three rounds, then start stepping up with the jab and power shots through the middle. Then switch to the southpaw stance, which Fury does very well.

I think he is a better fighter from the southpaw (right hand leading) because he was born left-handed, so his best power comes from his jab in the orthodox stance and his left hook in the southpaw stance. I really do think Fury will knock Wilder out in the later rounds. I believe Fury is the better puncher.

The boxing world knows Wilder has a very dangerous, powerful right hand. Yet he turns it before he throws it, and if you pay attention to it, stay focused, you will see that.

Fury has the vision to see the blows coming and the brains to slip away if he sees Wilder cocking his fist to throw his biggest punch. Fury is very athletic and mobile for someone so big. His vision, seeing the punches coming, is one of the best parts about his game.

Yes, he has great legs, yes, he has great endurance. But great vision is what people do not understand. As long as you can see what is coming, you can deal with it. Fury has never been cut, and that is a sign of a boxer who can evade, and avoid big punches. The punch you do not see is the one that knocks you out.

Fury is a lot better than they think. In this fight, he knows he has to stay mobile, stay off the ropes. Fighters are more of a hittable target on the ropes. If he does go there, that is a mistake, and he knows that. I have drilled him over and over on that. He is not going to get caught on the ropes. His boxing IQ has really impressed me. It is very, very high.

Seeing him up there with Wilder this week smiling, I knew he is 100 per cent confident. He has got under Wilder’s skin this week. Anyone who underestimates Fury is a fool. I have had two guys in Wilder’s training camp giving me reports – and he is not ready for this fight. I believe they have underestimated Fury.

Fury’s under this guy’s skin. Wilder is going to come and try to kill him, but if Wilder walks into that one-two, he is dead.

Ben [Davison, Fury’s trainer] will be the one in the ring between rounds tonight. There should only be one voice. No confusion. But if I see something during the fight, I will talk to Ben from outside the ropes and it will be his decision whether to pass on the information. If Fury can outbox Wladimir Klitschko, then he can outbox Wilder, who is not as good as Wladimir.

Freddie Roach, the Hall-of-Fame boxing coach who has been working in Fury’s training camp, was speaking with Gareth A Davies

