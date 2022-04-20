| 6.8°C Dublin

Four Irish boxers make it through to European Youth finals

Four Irish boxers are through to the European Youth championship finals in Sofia.

On a historic day for underage boxing in Ireland, eight of the squad contested semi-finals.

The rich array of talented female fighters coming through the ranks was demonstrated by the semi-final victories achieved by Laura Moran (St Annes) 70kg, Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa) 80kg and Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair) 81 kg +.

At worst all are guaranteed silver medals.

Ireland co-captain Bobbi Flood (Cabra) is also guaranteed a silver medal after receiving a walk-over from his opponent in the light middleweight semi-final but he will be aiming to upgrade to a gold in the final.

The four other boxers in semi-final action were beaten but will bring home bronze medals.

Patsy Joyce (Olympic) lost his first ever fight in the 48kg semi-final while Georgia Dunn McGovern (Setanta) 48kg, Winnie McDonagh (Neilstown) 63kg and Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk) 50kg were also beaten in the penultimate bouts.

