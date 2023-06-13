Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition fight ends with mass brawl in ring
Alex PattleUK Independent
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ended in chaos on Sunday, with a brawl breaking out when the latter threw punches after the final bell.
Latest Boxing
Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition fight ends with mass brawl in ring
Scottish boxer Josh Taylor plunged into the unknown after Teofimo Lopez earns redemptive win
Olympic bronze medal Aidan Walsh left out of Irish team for European Games
IABA delay decision over leaving world boxing body
Olympic Federation of Ireland welcomes IOC decision to sever links with International Boxing Association
Moment of truth for boxing as IOC to decide on IBA’s future
‘I could kill a guy and get away with it’ – New Yorker Teofimo Lopez treading disturbing path through boxing
Boxing hero Shauna comes out swinging for Vhi Mini Marathon
‘I’ll beat the f*** out of you’ – Jake Paul delivers intense rant aimed at UFC star Conor McGregor
‘I don’t even know what retirement means’ – Katie Taylor insists Chantelle Cameron rematch is only target
Top Stories
‘Things could have ended very badly’ – Motorist describes chaotic scenes as stolen car travelled into oncoming traffic
Weight discrimination: ‘My boss was a stickler for appearance — I know she had an issue with my size’
AIB hike sees savings rates hit 10-year high as it doubles interest paid to savers
Gangland killer Brian Rattigan ruled out as suspect in Gary Carey hotel car-park murder
Latest NewsMore
IKEA hands customer service to its AI bot ‘Billie’ as call centre workers train to become interior design advisers
Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition fight ends with mass brawl in ring
NI director ‘excited’ as trailer for follow-up to Oscar-winning An Irish Goodbye is released
Irish AI firm EdgeTier raises €6m in Series A funding
Trans artist trying to conceive among winners of Netflix documentary fund
Move over, Novak Djokovic, Serbia has a new sporting icon, Nikola Jokic, the NBA Finals MVP
Irish becoming the second most popular language in NI schools
Paul Williams: ‘Toxic and stifling’ – why rock-bottom garda morale must be taken seriously before it’s too late
Watch: Tired and emotional Jack Grealish revels in Manchester City’s treble trophy parade
US Senate investigating PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger because of concern about the ‘risks’ posed by Saudi Arabia