Floyd Mayweather has stunned boxing fans by claiming he is coming out of retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao in a rematch of their 2015 'superfight'.

Floyd Mayweather says he is coming out of retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao in 'nine-figure' deal

The 41-year-old American, who supposedly retired from boxing after beating Conor McGregor last August to take his record to an unblemished 50-0, came face-to-face with Pacquiao at an event in Japan as part of his global tour.

Mayweather has been busy enjoying life away from the ring – or Octagon is reports are anything to go by as a potential rematch with McGregor under UFC regulations has been teased – and there have not been any signs that a reunion with Filipino great Pacquiao was on the cards.

But the American has posted a video on his Instagram page that shows the two meeting on Saturday, along with a teasing caption that suggest the rematch is very much on.

"I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year, another nine-figure pay day on the way!" wrote Mayweather.

The video shows 'Pac Man', who beat Lucas Matthysse in July to win the WBA welterweight championship, taunting Mayweather given that he now holds one of the titles that the pair fought over three years ago.

Mayweather needed little time to respond to the 39-year-old though, replying: "I will take them from you like I did last time."

Mayweather also mocked Pacquiao for the shoulder injury that he claimed he suffered in the fallout of their 2015 bout, which the American claimed via unanimous decision after 12 rather subdued rounds in what had been billed as the 'Fight of the Century'.

By beating Pacquiao, Mayweather added the WBO welterweight title to the WBA, WBC, Lineal and The Ring belts that he already held, and he would only go on to fight two more times against Andre Berton and McGregor before hanging up his gloves permanently – or so it seems.

Pacquiao meanwhile has fought four times since that defeat, beating Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas and Matthysse as well as losing to Australian Jeff Horn, but he is currently a target for British welterweight Amir Khan following his victory last weekend over Samuel Vargas.

Khan has been linked with a domestic dust-up with long-term rival Kell Brook, but he made it clear afterwards that he wants to fight Pacquiao instead of the Sheffield-born boxer and Mayweather's latest claim could not only throw a spanner in those plans, but give the British public the fight they want to see.

"Manny Pacquiao is the bigger legacy fight, because he is such a big name, and I want to end my career with a stadium night and a world title fight," said Khan.

"Obviously as a fighter, I'm going to go for the best option financially. But both fights are tough."

Independent News Service