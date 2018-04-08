Floyd Mayweather will "come out of retirement if the money is right" to fight Conor McGregor in a mixed martial arts fight in the UFC, the undefeated 50-fight boxer revealed on Sunday.

Floyd Mayweather will "come out of retirement if the money is right" to fight Conor McGregor in a mixed martial arts fight in the UFC, the undefeated 50-fight boxer revealed on Sunday.

Floyd Mayweather claims he is ready to fight Conor McGregor in UFC 'if the money is right'

Mayweather was ringside at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where London's James DeGale regained the IBF super middleweight title with a points victory over Caleb Truax.

Asked whether he is ready to return, he said: “Retirement has been great but as you know and everyone knows, I go in retirement and I come back. It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon." Saying that he "would not box again" Mayweather disclosed that he was very tempted to fight in mixed martial arts, for which he has already started training.

“Absolutely," he said. "If the money is right. “I spoke with my team, I spoke with Al Haymon. Al Haymon says no. I spoke with Showtime, I spoke with CBS. If I do come back, Showtime and CBS have to be involved."

Mayweather also commented on Conor McGregor’s attack with a guard rail on a bus carrying UFC fighters at the Barclays Center in New York last Thursday. “I feel that when you have reached such high status you have to carry yourself in a classy way. Outside the ring you have to carry yourself as a gentleman,” said Mayweather.

The boxer, who has grossed over $900 million (£639million) in an unbeaten 20-year career, winning world titles in five weight divisions, added: “When I do go to the Octagon I look forward to going to 145 (pounds).”

Online Editors