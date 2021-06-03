Five Irish boxers look to book Olympic place at European qualifier

Boxer Kellie Harrington is looking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

FORMER world champion Kellie Harrington and four other Irish boxers put their Olympic dreams on the line on Friday at the first two sessions of the resumed European qualifiers in Paris.

European middleweight champion Aoife O’Rourke will be the first Irish boxer in action in the afternoon session.

She faces Belarussian Viktoryia Kebikava, who she beat at the 2019 European Games, which were staged in the latter’s home country. The Roscommon fighter needs to win two fights to secure her ticket to Tokyo.

Welterweight Aidan Walsh is also involved in a contest tomorrow afternoon against Frenchman Wahid Hambli. This is a must-win contest for the Monkstown BC fighter, as it would give him two shots of making the plane for Tokyo. He could win his quarter-final and if he lost at that stage, he would have a second chance via a box-off.

Dublin light heavyweight Emmet Brennan meets Uke Smajli, an experienced Swiss fighter, in a last 16 bout. Like Walsh, if he wins, he will have two chances of making Tokyo, either via quarter-final win or victory in a box-off.

In the evening session, all eyes will be on Kellie Harrington, who meets Poland’s Aneta Rygielska in a last-16 contest. Harrington had a comfortable 5-0 win over the Pole when they clashed in the first round of the Strandja tournament in Sofia in February.

But she needs a quarter-final success as well and could face a tricky assignment against the current IBF super featherweight pro champion Maiva Hamadouche of France, if she comes through her last 16 bout tomorrow against a Croatian lightweight.

Hamadouche has a 21-1 pro record and under revised Olympic rules. professional fighters can re-designate as ‘amateurs’ for the Olympics.

Former World champion Delfine Persoon, who had two memorable pro bouts against Katie Taylor, took part in the abandoned qualifier in London but was beaten in the first round of the lightweight division.

Michaela Walsh, a sister of Aidan Walsh, will be in action earlier in the evening session against French featherweight Mona Mestiaen in a last-16 contest.

She is a formidable opponent, having won bronze medals at European level. A win also gives Walsh two chances – either a win in the quarter-final or in the box-off if she loses her last eight bout.

There will be live coverage of all the bouts beginning at 12.55 on Friday.