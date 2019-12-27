Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22, the British heavyweight has announced on Twitter.

Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22, the British heavyweight has announced on Twitter.

First big fight of 2020 is confirmed as Tyson Fury reveals date of his rematch with Deontay Wilder

The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns and now the duo will lock horns again at the MGM Grand Garden Arena next year.

"The Wilder rematch has been confirmed and signed. 22nd of February, it's on," stated Fury. "This time, I haven’t been out of the ring for three years. This time, I haven’t been abusing too much alcohol. And this time, I’m going to knock him out.

"There's no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the 'Bomb Squad' is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years.

"This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what's coming to him, and I can't wait!"

Wilder also welcomed the announcement, as he is relishing the chance to lock horns once again with Fury.

It?s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser.? Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UK).? Get your tickets at ;https://t.co/YXkHQubNzQ#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/DAxjHE3ghr — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 27, 2019

"All contracts have been signed already. It’s officially on. As I always say I’m the realest champion in the business," he said.

"After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I've proven myself time and time again and I will do it again."

Promoter Bob Arum had already hinted the February 22nd date would be announced, as he welcomed conformation of the fight.

"It is going to be like everything else with Tyson Fury and Deontay - everything is going to be spectacular," he told iFL TV.

"It is not going to be a normal announcement, it will be like a circus. This promotion is going to be one of the greatest promotions – if not the greatest – in the history of boxing.

"A lot of stuff is being planned. When the announcement will be, it will be special - how it is going to be done, where it is going to be done.

"I have to keep it under wraps but with ESPN and FOX, two major networks combining… they are terrific the way they promote products and you are going to see something really special."

Online Editors